Facilities Closed to the Public in Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

MNBP Media Release

Lion’s Head, Ontario – The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Ontario and is currently implementing mitigation measures consistent with the Municipality’s Pandemic Influenza Plan.

MNBP has made the decision to close municipal facilities to the public. These facilities include:

-Stokes Bay Community Centre

-Lion’s Head Friendship Club

-Lion’s Head Rotary Hall

-St. Edmunds Community Centre

-Lion’s Head Community Centre and Arena

-The Meeting Place, Tobermory

-The Food Bank service will remain open

For personal support needs the Meeting Place will remain open by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 519-596-2313.

Additionally, the municipal office will be closed to the public effective until April 6, 2020. The public is encouraged to telephone or email the office with any inquiries. The municipal office will remain open to staff, and all other municipal operations and services will continue as usual for the time being. Council meetings will continue to take place and will be open to the public, however strict distancing measures will be put in place. Payments to the municipality can still be made online, and there is also a public dropbox outside the municipal office at the front entrance.

“Following consultations on the weekend with public health officials and our neighbouring municipalities, we have decided to take these precautionary measures,” said Mayor Milt McIver.

The Municipality will continue to monitor advice from local and provincial medical officers of health and encourages the public to practice good hygiene as a preventative measure. For all residents and/or seasonal cottagers returning to the area, the municipality is encouraging 14 day self-isolation.

Staff will reassess the situation next week and will keep the public informed.

The public can stay up to date with news from the Municipality on our website: www.northbrucepeninsula.ca. For more information on COVID-19, please refer to the Grey Bruce Health Unit online at publichealthgreybruce.on.ca or by phone at 519-376-9420.