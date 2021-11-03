Peninsula Family Health Team News: It’s Almost Time to Get Your Flu Shot!

Submitted by Dr. Elaine Blau,

Lead Physician & Pam Loughlean, Executive Director

The Peninsula Family Health will be hosting flu shot clinics in both Lion’s Head and Tobermory starting in the month of November.

Protection from influenza is important because the flu and COVID-19 can present in similar ways. An influenza infection may weaken you and make you more vulnerable to COVID-19.

In our region, flu season usually begins in late December or early January. We know that it takes a couple of weeks for your body to build up immunity and you will need that to last into the early spring when we often see more influenza cases. That’s why now is the best time to get your flu shot!

In Lion’s Head, flu shot clinics will be held in the auditorium of the Bethel Missionary Church, 18 Ferndale Road.

In Tobermory, flu shot clinics will be held at the Peninsula Family Health Team site, 7275 Highway #6.

New This Year –

No Appointment Necessary

New this year, we are trying a different format for our flu shot clinics – no appointment necessary. You do not need to call into the clinic for a specific appointment time in advance.

There will be nine flu shots clinics in the months of November and December (both daytime and evening) and you are encouraged to attend a flu shot clinic on a date that is convenient for you.

When you arrive at the flu shot clinic, please remember to follow all public health guidelines regarding masking, social distancing, and not attending a clinic if you are feeling unwell.

The flu shot clinics are open to anyone with a valid Ontario Health Card.

While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it can greatly reduce your risk of catching the flu and if you do become ill, it helps reduce the severity.

Help the Peninsula Family Health Team protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu this winter. Do your part and get the shot!

*** *** *** ***

Shift to In-Person Appointments;

Continuing to Offer Telephone Appointments

A long 19 months ago, under the guidance of the Ontario Ministry of Health, we shifted our approach to appointments at the Peninsula Family Health Team. For many appointments, this meant a telephone call from your Physician, Nurse or Social Worker instead of an in-person visit. As you will recall this was initiated as a means of continuing to provide primary care during a time when only hospitals had personal protective equipment. Over time, we have moved to more in-person visits as vaccinations, PPE, provincial/local infection rates and public health measures have allowed, while still maintaining a safe clinic environment for vulnerable patients.

As a result of the sacrifices and hard work by everyone in our community to keep us all safe, and the tremendous strides made through vaccination efforts, we think we are making our way out of this pandemic. All physicians and staff of the Peninsula Family Health Team are fully vaccinated!

Here in Northern Bruce Peninsula, 94% of residents have received their first COVID-19 shot, 92% have received their second COVID-19 shot, well above local, regional and provincial immunization averages.

We are pleased to let you know we are moving away from telephone-first appointments and will be providing more in-person appointments for those who need to be seen in the clinic.

Many of our patients have commented on the ease and efficiency of a telephone appointment and so we will be continuing to offer telephone appointments when appropriate and based on patient’s health needs and preferences.

If you had deferred seeking advice regarding a medical or health issue with your physician due to COVID-19 concerns, please don’t delay making an appointment.

To allow for more in-person care, we are keeping our clinic capacity at a number that still allows for physical distancing and maintains other safety protocols. If you are coming for an in-person visit, please remember to wear a facemask.

We are grateful for your patience as we work to balance the need for in-person medical care with the need to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible. Throughout the entire pandemic, our clinics have, and will, remain open to care for you.