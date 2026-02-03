Tobermory All Seasons Market Holding Valentine’s Day and Family Day Market February 14

Submitted by Tobermory

All Seasons Market

Valentine’s Day and Family Day are right around the corner, so let’s get into the spirit about the holidays we love! When both days fall close, like Valentine’s on Saturday and Family Day on Monday, it becomes a three-day weekend for celebrating all loved ones!

Join the celebration at the Tobermory All Seasons Market on February 14th from 10am to 1pm at the Tobermory Community Centre.

Enjoy a cup of coffee, sweets, and treats at our donation-based market café. Get inspired by the creativity of artisans and food producers.

Vendors, fundraisers, and community groups that are interested in joining Tobermory All Seasons Market on February 14, or future market events, please send an email to TobermoryMarket@gmail.com or call 416-554-7872.

Vendor fee $5 via e-transfer to TobermoryMarket@gmail.com. Free for fundraisers and community groups. Volunteers are welcome!

From our family of vendors and fundraisers, we wish you a happy Valentine’s Day and Family Day long weekend! Love and be loved!