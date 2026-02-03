Lion’s Head Friendship Club Busy with Activities and Events

Submitted by Geraldine Loker

The Lion’s Head Friendship Club Board of Directors has been busy as beavers, planning new activities for members while continuing to coordinate popular ongoing events, including dinners, lunches, and social gatherings. Despite challenging winter weather, the board and volunteers persevere to ensure there is always something happening at the club.

A recent Games Night, originally scheduled for Thursday, January 22, was rescheduled to Saturday, January 24, and held as a Games Afternoon. Approximately 30 people attended and enjoyed a wide variety of games, including Bid Euchre, Sequence, Fast Track, and many others. Following the games, participants enjoyed a light supper consisting of lasagna, Caesar salad, dessert, tea, and coffee.

The next Games Night is scheduled for February 19 at 5:30 p.m. As usual, a light supper will be provided at no charge to participants.

A dinner is also planned for February 28, featuring BBQ ribs, baked potato, baked beans, salad, dessert, tea, and coffee. Sign-up sheets for the dinner are available at the club.

The April 24 trip to Stratford to see Guys and Dolls, followed by dinner at Pebbles, is currently sold out; however, a cancellation list is available at the club. Another trip is planned for April 9 to the Belmore Maple Syrup Festival, with transportation by carpool. Sign-up sheets are available at the club for this outing as well.

Due to the popularity of the club’s trips, activities, and lunches, tickets often sell out quickly.

A friendly atmosphere and a warm welcome are extended to everyone who enters the club. Come and join us!