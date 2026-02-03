Lion’s Head Legion Launches New Facebook Page

Submitted by Gerry Tilmans,

1st VP, Public Relations Officer

2026 is the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion. In order to attract new members, they are offering the first year membership fees for free for first-timers. As a bonus, their name is automatically entered into a draw to win a brand new Ford F150 pickup truck. The entries eligible are from January to December 2026. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. This is a $65 value plus you get a membership card, a subscription to the monthly Legion Magazine, and the Memberperks program which offers endless discounts on things from travel to appliances to vehicles. The Legion also invites serving or retired CAF and RCMP and their eligible family members (who have not yet joined the legion) the chance to have their first year free as well.

We are now running a weekly Tai Chi class Fridays 10-11 am. This is open to the public, so if you’re interested just come out a few minutes early, and bring a dry pair of shoes with you. The focus of the moves are to stretch, improve balance, and of course, have fun. This is not a “hot” workout so casual wear is fine.

Mark your calendars as we have set dates for our Fish Fry and Roast Beef dinners: July 7 and August 11 respectively. As we get closer to these dates I’ll let you know when the tickets are available, remember they sell out fast!

We have a new Facebook page too! Look for “BR 202 RCL Lions Head Legion” and join to follow happenings there.

Lastly, on April 2nd we will be drawing three winning tickets for our “Three Draws” fundraiser. The proceeds go towards updates to the legion. Tickets are $5.00 each, and the three prizes are $500, $300, and $200 and are available at the legion.

Join us on Mondays and Thursdays (Except the first Thursday of the month) at 1:00 pm for darts, euchre and bridge. It costs $3 to play.

The first Saturday of the month at 12:50pm is “Darts for Meat” where you play for a chance to bring home a prize cut, cost is $4.00.

Our address is 6 Hellyer Road, just north of Ferndale on highway 6.