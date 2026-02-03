Classes Cancelled? Skates On!

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

On 21 January 2026, yet another snow day in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Lion’s Head resident Anna Martens arranged ice access at the arena in Lion’s Head for nearby students that were able to make it to the rink safely. Anna reported that the kids were happy to get out, burn some energy and socialize with their school mates. The arena manager was happy to see so many kids out.

On 23 January, another snow day, Anna again reached out to the Arena Manager to get permission to use the ice.

With a minimal cost of $5 per kid to cover the ice fees, she arranged a session for the figure skaters and little kids and a shinny for those wishing to play hockey.