CommunityHealth Unifor Local 2458 Donates to Food Bank January 14, 2026 Photo Courtesy of Darlene Myles Photo: Terry Shearer (left) and Kim Woodward (right) presented a $1,500.00 donation to the Lion's Head & District Food Bank on behalf of Unifor Local 2458. Unifor represents all non-administration employees of Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home. This has become an annual donation to help the Food Bank in its efforts to assist families dealing with food insecurity. Darlene Myles, Co-Chair of the Food Bank (center) is pictured accepting the donation.