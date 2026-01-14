Tobermory Home Wins Mix 106.5 “Brightest House on the Block” Contest

By Marianne Wood,

Bruce Peninsula Press

A Tobermory home known locally for its festive glow has been named the winner of Mix 106.5’s “Brightest House on the Block” contest, bringing recognition to a decade-long holiday tradition built on community spirit and joy.

Homeowners Nick Ferrence and Neda Sarbakhsh entered the Grey Bruce–wide contest after being encouraged by a friend who admired their Christmas light display. Weeks later, they were thrilled to learn they had been selected as this year’s winner.

“We were absolutely delighted and humbled,” they said. “We’re so grateful for the recognition and for the incredible support from our community.”

The holiday light display has been a tradition for the couple since moving to Tobermory. Each year, the display has grown a little more, created with care and a genuine desire to spread happiness throughout the community.

“Any recognition for our work is extremely heartwarming,” they added. “We’re thankful to everyone at Mix 106.5, and especially to Josie for encouraging us to enter the contest. The support and kind words from the community mean so much to us.”

While the homeowners note they come from Muslim and Jewish backgrounds, they embrace Christmas as a celebration of kindness, happiness, and togetherness.

“For us, the season is about spreading joy,” they said. “That spirit aligns perfectly with who we are and what we love about this community.”

They say they are proud to represent Tobermory and hope their lights continue to bring smiles to residents and visitors alike throughout the holiday season.