Join the ‘Community Roots’ Workshops in 2026 at The Meeting Place Tobermory

Bike Maintenance & Repair January 17th

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher

& Sara Tulloch

The ‘Community Roots’ series of winter workshops is designed around the ‘Canadian Folk School’ methods of rural connection; bringing together local experts with town residents to build practical skills, recognize community assets and spend time together. In the folk school tradition, people participating often bring in contributions along the theme of the workshop. We’ll see if that catches on. If you sign up for any or all of the ‘Community Roots’ workshops, think about a creative contribution to bring to the gathering (optional). You might get a nice surprise in return!

Our first workshop of the year is Bike Maintenance & Repair on Saturday January 17, 1:30 – 3:30pm. This is a free, hands-on workshop, for bike owners or those considering a purchase or anyone interested; both regular cycle bikes and e-bikes will be on hand for repair and maintenance demonstrations. Local bike enthusiasts Nick Ferrence and Brad Witt will make this workshop fun and interactive.

As TMP launched its E-Bike Rental Social Enterprise in 2024 we noticed the cycling community was growing among residents and visitors. Lucky for us. Lots of people are raising questions about the possibilities of multi-use trails and really making the North Peninsula a cycling destination. I also see the report on Tobermory Active Transportation Plan (2022) by Megan Myles and colleagues has been dusted off by citizens groups who would like our town to be less car oriented. The report is well worth a read for those of you interested in more sustainable transportation; liveable communities and active recreation too. Google it.

February takes us that much closer to spring and those of us who like to grow things might like an early start. Our second workshop is Growing Microgreens Indoors, held on Saturday February 21, 1:30 – 3:30pm at The Meeting Place. Community Gardener Rod Steinacher will introduce the art and science of growing microgreens using a special grow light home garden system. Some participants will volunteer to tend this unique garden until harvest – just over 3 weeks and the fresh greens can be shared among all workshop attendees. Another growing cycle can be started if people would like.

I bet we’ll see many of the Community Gardeners out to this workshop and what a great opportunity to promote the Community Gardens program which has been going strong since 2015 at the Community Park next to The Meeting Place.

I have noticed Peacock’s Foodland carries boxed micro greens and other leafy vegetables under the label, ‘Green Leaf’ farmed in Guelph, Ontario. Kudos to Peacocks for carrying these fresh greens, grown all winter in Ontario. I first noticed ‘Green Leaf’ products last year as the ‘buy Canadian’ movement started. After this workshop, we can say with confidence – ‘Grow Tobermory’.

March will bring out a third workshop on home carpentry; still in the planning works. What a great set of skills to have for doing little jobs around the house.

We hope many of you reading this article will join this unique set of workshops; open to all adults and older teens, free of cost and supported by Community Foundation Grey Bruce.

For our planning purposes, call or email to register – you know how to reach us – 519-596-2313 or info@tobermorymeetingplace.com