Now is a Great Time to Join the Lion’s Head Friendship Club

Geraldine Loker, Lion’s Head Friendship Club, Board of Directors

If you are not yet a member of the Lion’s Head Friendship Club, now is a great time to consider joining. For a modest $20.00 per year, members enjoy funded trips, free lunches, and a wide variety of activities. Non-members are always welcome to attend club events; however, participation is available at a slightly higher cost.

Weekly Activities Include:

Monday

• 10:00 a.m. – VON Exercise

• 1:00 p.m. – Bridge and Bid Euchre

Tuesday

• 10:00 a.m. – Line Dancing

• 1:00 p.m. – Rug Hooking

Wednesday

• 10:00 a.m. – Chair Yoga

• 7:00 p.m. – Euchre

Thursday

• 10:00 a.m. – VON Exercise

Friday

• 10:00 a.m. – Line Dancing

• 1:00 p.m. – Bridge and Bid Euchre

Monthly dinners are held on the last Saturday of each month, from September through May.

As of January 1st, the Friendship Club is now operating under a Board of Directors, ensuring responsibilities are shared and no single person is responsible for every task.

Your Board Members:

• President – Maxine Catteau

• 1st Vice President – Wendy McConnell

• 2nd Vice President – Mark Johnson

• Treasurer – Debbie Johnson

• Secretary – Laureen Barrow

• Membership – Colleen Hunter

• Cards – Ruth Smith

• Weekly Activities – Marilyn Dobbyn

• Special Activities – Helen Milligan

• Media/Communications – Geraldine Loker

• Lunch – Christine Brown

• Dinner – Dave Barrow

• Maintenance – Pat Milligan

• Hall Rental – Larry Catteau

Our first dinner of the year will be held on January 31st and will feature roast beef with all the trimmings. Cost is $15.00 for members and $18.00 for non-members. Seating is limited, so please sign up early.

Come out and enjoy all that your Friendship Club has to offer!