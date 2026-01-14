Now is a Great Time to Join the Lion’s Head Friendship Club

Geraldine Loker, Lion’s Head Friendship Club, Board of Directors
If you are not yet a member of the Lion’s Head Friendship Club, now is a great time to consider joining. For a modest $20.00 per year, members enjoy funded trips, free lunches, and a wide variety of activities. Non-members are always welcome to attend club events; however, participation is available at a slightly higher cost.
Weekly Activities Include:
Monday
• 10:00 a.m. – VON Exercise
• 1:00 p.m. – Bridge and Bid Euchre
Tuesday
• 10:00 a.m. – Line Dancing
• 1:00 p.m. – Rug Hooking
Wednesday
• 10:00 a.m. – Chair Yoga
• 7:00 p.m. – Euchre
Thursday
• 10:00 a.m. – VON Exercise
Friday
• 10:00 a.m. – Line Dancing
• 1:00 p.m. – Bridge and Bid Euchre
Monthly dinners are held on the last Saturday of each month, from September through May.
As of January 1st, the Friendship Club is now operating under a Board of Directors, ensuring responsibilities are shared and no single person is responsible for every task.
Your Board Members:
• President – Maxine Catteau
• 1st Vice President – Wendy McConnell
• 2nd Vice President – Mark Johnson
• Treasurer – Debbie Johnson
• Secretary – Laureen Barrow
• Membership – Colleen Hunter
• Cards – Ruth Smith
• Weekly Activities – Marilyn Dobbyn
• Special Activities – Helen Milligan
• Media/Communications – Geraldine Loker
• Lunch – Christine Brown
• Dinner – Dave Barrow
• Maintenance – Pat Milligan
• Hall Rental – Larry Catteau
Our first dinner of the year will be held on January 31st and will feature roast beef with all the trimmings. Cost is $15.00 for members and $18.00 for non-members. Seating is limited, so please sign up early.
Come out and enjoy all that your Friendship Club has to offer!