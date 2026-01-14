Easter Cantata Choir Rehearsals Beginning January 18th

Submitted by David Warder

The Community Easter Cantata Choir will begin rehearsing on Sunday, January 18 at 2 pm at Bethel Evangelical Missionary Church, 18 Ferndale Road in Lion’s Head. Performances of the Cantata are tentatively scheduled for Palm Sunday (March 29) and Good Friday (April 3) – three performances in total, usually in Tobermory, Lion’s Head and Neyaashiinigmiing.

New and former members are welcome to come out and rehearse. This is an especially good year for someone new to try out the choir as the music is relatively straightforward and includes several familiar pieces.

The choir sings in 4-part harmony (soprano, alto, tenor or bass). The ability to read music is not mandatory but is a tremendous asset. Singers are provided with a recording of their part of the music and a weekly rehearsal plan in order to work on their music at home between rehearsals. It is a short rehearsal period so a commitment to the weekly rehearsals and listening to your music during the week are important to the choir’s overall success learning the music.

If you’d like to participate in the choir, or have any questions, give me a call or show up on the 18th. If you can let me know you are coming ahead of time, I can have a music package ready for you when you arrive. David Warder 519-793-4015