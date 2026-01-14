Play Big. Win Big. Care Big.Grab Your Hooked On Health Tickets And Help Transform Local Healthcare

Submitted by April Patry,

Executive Director, BPH Foundation

Tickets for Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation’s annual Hooked on Health Lottery are now available and going fast! In recent years, the proceeds from this annual lottery has supported the purchases of cardiac monitors, infant warmers, defibrillators, transport monitors, and Nurse Call Bell System upgrades for Brightshores – Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals.

This year’s Hooked on Health Lottery will help finish our funding campaign for Automated Dispensing Units (ADUs) at Brightshores Lion’s Head and Wiarton Hospitals—a game-changing upgrade for medication safety and efficiency.

Why ADUs Matter. Right now, medication management is mostly manual. ADUs are state-of-the-art systems that automate medication dispensing. With touch screens and barcode technology, they ensure patients receive their medicine quickly and accurately—even in emergencies. They track inventory in real time, alert pharmacy staff when stock is low, and restrict access to medications—enhancing both safety and security. For nurses and pharmacy staff, ADUs mean more time caring for patients. The result? A safer, more responsive healthcare environment for everyone

When you purchase a Hooked on Health lottery ticket, not only are you eligible to win great cash prizes, you are also making this advanced technology available to our families, friends and neighbours in their times of need, right here, close to home. There are 5 cash prizes with a $5000 Grand Prize! We expect sales to be swift again this year, so make sure you get your tickets early.

The BPH Foundation team is so grateful for the loyal and generous support of all of our family physicians from the Sauble Health Team, the South Bruce Peninsula Family Health Organization, and the Peninsula Family Health Team for generously supporting the cash prizing for this lottery again this year! The draw will take place at 2pm, February 20 at the Wiarton Hospital. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Josie’s Fashions, Scott’s Home Hardware, and at the BPHF office (in the Wiarton Hospital), over the phone at (519) 534-5856, or you can order your tickets online at www.bphfoundation.com