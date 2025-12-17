Three Accused in Owen Sound Homicide Returned to Canada

Bruce Peninsula OPP News

Media Release

(OWEN SOUND, ON) – Three individuals have been extradited to Canada to face charges stemming from a homicide investigation conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS).

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, at approximately 9:20 p.m., Sharifur Rahman, 44 years old of Owen Sound, was assaulted on 2nd Avenue East. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Thursday, August 24, 2023. As part of the investigation, police determined the suspects had fled the country, leading the OPP and OSPS to work with international partners to coordinate overseas arrests.

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Police Scotland arrested a 24-year-old and 47-year-old in Edinburgh, Scotland. On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, a 54-year-old was arrested by Police Scotland in Dalkeith, Scotland.

Following the extradition process, on Thursday, December 11, 2025, OPP and OSPS investigators escorted the three accused from the United Kingdom (UK) to Ontario. Assistance was provided by UK law enforcement members from the National Extradition Unit of the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland.

The three accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on Friday, December 12, 2025.

The investigation was conducted by the OSPS under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance was provided by the OPP West Region Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services and the OPP Regional Support Team. Support was also provided by Hanover Police Service, West Grey Police Service, Police Scotland, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), Ottawa Fugitive Apprehension Support Team and UK law enforcement members from the National Extradition Unit of the National Crime Agency.

The OSPS and the OPP would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Owen Sound community and neighbouring jurisdictions for their patience and continued support as this investigation has continued. We are aware of the impact this investigation has had on the victim’s family and the local community. We are also deeply grateful to everyone who came forward with information to assist police during the investigation.

As this case is now before the courts, the OPP and OSPS cannot provide any additional information on the investigation.

OPP URGES CAUTION NEAR BODIES OF WATER

(ORILLIA, ON) – As winter conditions set in, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging extreme caution near bodies of water. Even when lakes or rivers appear frozen, remember, no ice is safe ice.

Early-season ice is often dangerously thin and unpredictable. While some people enjoy snowmobiling or motorized recreational vehicles on frozen lakes and waterways, current ice conditions greatly increase the risk of breaking through the ice and experiencing cold-water immersion, which can become life-threatening within minutes. Taking unnecessary risks not only endangers individuals but also puts emergency responders in harm’s way during rescue efforts.

The OPP is urging the public to take every precaution to ensure a safe and enjoyable season. In particular, snowmobilers and those out enjoying motorized recreational vehicles are reminded to:

· Remain on designated trails.

· Avoid unfamiliar areas, particularly at night.

· Check the weather and trail conditions before you leave.

· Wear appropriate clothing to prevent hypothermia.

· Ensure your cellphone is fully charged.

· Consider downloading the what3words app. This app aids first responders in pinpointing your location if you need help.

· Never go out alone. Always tell someone your planned destination and your expected time of return.

· Do not drink alcohol or consume drugs while on snowmobiles or other motorized vehicles. Alcohol and drugs impair judgment and reduce your body’s ability to stay warm in cold conditions.

· Carry safety equipment such as ice picks and throw ropes in case you find yourself in an unsafe situation. Response time from emergency personnel may be prolonged due to the weather conditions, and these tools can assist you while you wait for help to arrive.

· Regularly inspect your snowmobile or other motorized vehicles to make sure it is in good mechanical condition.

· Bring a first-aid kit and a survival kit.

If someone falls through the ice, call 911 immediately. Safe rescue efforts require appropriate equipment and training. You cannot help anyone if your safety is also at risk.

Make safety your priority this winter season. Take necessary steps to ensure you return home safely to your loved ones after a day enjoying the winter weather.

In an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

BODY-WORN CAMERAS NOW IN GREY BRUCE

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is now equipped with body-worn cameras (BWC).

The OPP is committed to adopting tools and technologies that improve the quality of evidence, enhance accountability and transparency, and ultimately support the safety of both the public and officers in the communities we serve.

After a successful roll out of in-car cameras (ICC), which incorporated an Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system, the Grey Bruce OPP, along with other detachments within West Region, are rolling out BWC’s for each individual officer.

The BWCs are worn on the front of the officer’s vest and are clearly visible to anyone an officer may be interacting with. The BWC will display a visible green ring with flashing lights when in standby mode, which will turn flashing red once the BWC’s begin recording.

The full deployment of the BWC’s in Grey Bruce is expected to be complete as soon as practicable, though officers who have finished training will begin using them immediately.

The Grey Bruce OPP remains dedicated to ensuring public safety and providing proactive, innovative policing in partnership with our communities. We value your role in helping build safer communities for everyone.

LOCAL RESIDENT CHARGED AFTER FLEEING IN STOLEN VEHICLE

(Georgian Bluffs, ON) Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with assistance from the Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit, have arrested and charged a Georgian Bluffs resident following an incident involving flight from police and motor vehicle theft.

On November 26, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were conducting proactive patrol in Georgian Bluffs, Ontario when they encountered an individual confirmed to be wanted on an outstanding warrant. When officers attempted to arrest the individual, they fled on foot and stole an unattended motor vehicle.

The vehicle was located a short time later, and police deployed a spike belt as a safe alternative stopping method, which successfully disabled the vehicle. The individual was arrested without further incident.

A 31-year-old of Georgian Bluffs has been charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) and Highway Traffic Act offences (HTA):

-Flight from Peace Officer – CC

-Obstruct Peace Officer – CC

-Dangerous Operation – CC

-Theft of Motor Vehicle – CC

-Fail to Comply with Probation Order – CC

-Driving While Under Suspension – HTA

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice, Owen Sound on November 27, 2025.

BELLEVILLE RESIDENT CHARGED AND HELD FOR BAIL AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – A Belleville resident was stopped for speeding on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula and is now being held for a bail hearing after police determined they were in breach of a release order condition.

On Monday November 24, 2025, members of the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 6 between Howdenvale Road and Mar Sideroad in the Municipality of South Bruce Peninsula.

At approximately 7:24 p.m., police observed a vehicle travelling southbound at a speed of 125 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was conducted.

Further investigation revealed that the individual was currently bound by a release order issued by another police service. Police determined that the individual was in breach of one of the conditions of that release order.

A 38-year-old, of Belleville Ontario was charged with the following Highway Traffic Act (HTA), and Criminal Code Offences (CC):

-Speeding – 1-49 km/h over the posted limit HTA

-Failure to Comply with Release Order (other than to attend court) CC

The accused was held for a bail hearing on November 25, 2025, in the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

The Grey Bruce OPP reminds motorists to obey posted speed limits and comply with all court-imposed release conditions.

GREY BRUCE OPP: SAFE DRIVING IS THE BEST GIFT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – As the holiday season approaches, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists that the greatest gift they can give their loved ones – and the community – is safe driving.

Cst. Kody Lyons of the Grey Bruce OPP shared a seasonal message through a new video campaign:

“It was a frosty winter evening, and the roads sparkled like tinsel. Drivers hurried to dinners and concerts, but the OPP had a message wrapped like a present: slow down, plan ahead, and drive sober. Think of your car like Santa’s sleigh – you wouldn’t take off without checking the reindeer, so don’t hit the road without checking your tires, topping up washer fluid, and giving yourself extra time.”

Throughout the holiday season, festive RIDE programs will be conducted across Grey Bruce. These checkpoints serve as a visible reminder that impaired driving is never on the holiday wish list. Eggnog belongs in your cup – not behind the wheel.

The Grey Bruce OPP encourages all drivers to:

-Plan ahead and allow extra travel time

-Ensure vehicles are winter-ready with proper tires and fluids

-Drive sober and arrange alternate transportation if consuming alcohol or drugs

-Slow down and adjust to winter road conditions