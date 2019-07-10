Accident on Cape Hurd Road Northern Bruce Peninsula

By Sharon McComb



This was the scene just before 10am on Sunday morning of the July long weekend. It’s becoming a common scene on our highways, however this was not on the highway.

Witnesses observed this car traveling at a high rate of speed on Cape Hurd Road just South of Tobermory. The driver lost control, swerving several times before leaving the roadway and hitting a tree, causing the car to flip onto its roof.

The driver and his passenger, both from Toronto, were apparently uninjured. The witness called 911.