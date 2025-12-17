Summer House Park Wins 2025 Campers’ Choice Award For Best Recreational Facilities 

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Summer House Park was voted as having the Best Recreational Facilities in 2025 by campers. Owners Sharon and Darci Lombard received the Campers’ Choice Award on November 18, 2025 at the Camping in Ontario Convention held in Kitchener/Waterloo. Darci says she is honoured that the campers took the time to vote, nominating Summer House Park as having the best recreational facilities.

Each year, during August and September campers across Ontario are invited to vote for their favourite member campground — celebrating the exceptional experiences and amenities offered by approx 400 private and publicly owned camp grounds throughout Ontario.

Annually, Camping in Ontario recognises excellence in various categories. In the past Summer House Park has received awards for Best Comfort Station, Best RV Site and Best Website. Photo Courtesy of Darci Lombard Photo: Highly popular water toy for all ages to enjoy.

Summer House Park situated in Miller Lake attracts short term campers and seasonal campers. Many of their campers have become regulars over the years. Local families and day visitors also purchase day passes to take advantage of the facilities.

The park offers a day-use beach and waterfront. And a beach area designated for pets. The inflatable water toy is a popular feature. There are rentals of boats, kayaks, paddleboards and water bikes. A wide range of recreational park equipment/facilities including a playground, tennis court, pickleball court, basketball court, billiards, ping pong, shuffleboard, horseshoes are available to all registered guests. There is also a large recreation hall available for family activities, group events, movies and special presentations. The park also offers various specialized nature themed kids’ activities through Green Herons, a grassroots environmental group for young naturalists.

Darci says that a new recreational toy feature will be installed next year as well as a new pavilion for picnics and other events. The Park will also introduce a program to reduce invasive plants on its grounds.

For more information on Summer House Park, check out their website https://www.summerhousepark.ca