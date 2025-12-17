Christmas Services at Christ Church Christmas Eve 5pm, Christmas Day 10:30am

Submitted by Jo Trudgen

We would like to invite you to enjoy the blessings and the beauty of Christmas with the congregation of Christ Church along with Pastor Janaki Bandara, Carl Brown and our organist, Richard H. Smith. Pastor Janaki will lead us in celebrating the Birth of our Saviour, with communion services through Advent, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

Janaki is an ordained Lutheran Minister serving all the Lutheran and Anglican churches on the Saugeen Peninsula. She is also an engineer, loves the outdoors, cooking, writing and has a foster dog.

Carl is an ordained Baptist Minister who has been hobnobbing with the Anglicans for years. He used to fly small planes and even landed one safely in Wiarton. He is also a psychotherapist, married to Dr. Marg and has three amazing adult children, assorted cats and a dog.

Richard trained with George Veary at Christ’s Anglican Church Cathedral in Hamilton and John Tuttle at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Toronto! Richard was at St. George’s Anglican Church in Owen Sound before we were fortunate to have him come to Christ Church. He has played organ in many areas of the world and will amaze you with his musical gifts.

Laine Ehrhardt and her family faithfully decorate our church. Our wonderful Helping Hands ladies usually serve refreshments after our regular service at 11:30 am.

We are now in Advent until December 24th. Christmas Eve Service is at 5:00 pm and Christmas Day Service is at 10:30 am. We would love to share the gifts of worship, sing together and celebrate Jesus’ coming with you!

EVERYONE IS WELCOME!