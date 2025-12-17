Council Approves $44,250 in Community Funding Requests for 2026

By Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) Council approved a total of $44,250 in Community Funding requests at their Special Council Meeting on November 24th reflecting a 9% increase in grants awarded compared to 2025. An additional $32,652 was waived for facility rental fees and $5,735 in insurance coverage.

Mayor Milt McIver said, “I want to recognize all the groups that we have in our Municipality and all the great work that you do, without you, we wouldn’t have a community. We appreciate all volunteer hours that you provide.”

The annual municipal Community Funding Program encourages non-profit community groups to apply for financial assistance from the Municipality to support “project-based initiatives in the areas of community services, arts & culture, social services, and the environment,” as stated in Report No. 25-18 from the Treasurer. Groups can request money and/or the waiving of rental fees for the use of municipal facilities. Funding requests for over $500 are required to make a presentation to Council for consideration. All requests are capped at $2,000.

Bruce Men’s Shed – Owen Glendon presented on behalf of the Bruce Men’s Shed and was granted $2,000 to fund their woodworking activities. The group plans to teach woodworking skills to men where they will craft shuffleboards and crokinole boards, and take a road trip to a wood supply mill. Glendon expressed, “What we’re trying to do really is to provide connection for elderly men, and we do that to reduce loneliness, and also to help with physical strength. We have hiking programs in the winter…we’re involved also in the community with a number of projects.” He thanked their leader, Gerry Tillmans, for his dedication to Bruce Men’s Shed, which consists of 100 members and is funded through coffee hours.

Light and Life Chapel in Tobermory was gifted $500 for youth church programs during the fall and winter months for children in kindergarten through grade eight. Laura Bryan explained that parents are commuting long distances from Tobermory to other communities for programs, creating a need for activities in the area. The fun interactive program will include bible lessons, praying, games and crafts. Bryan stated, “They [Children] want to share their thoughts for the future, fears, frustrations, dreams, and more…having that kind of safe space can make the biggest difference for them.”

Lion’s Head and District Food Bank – Food bank numbers have increased in 2025. “The number of households is increasing…we’re seeing two parent households with a few children accessing our services to keep food on the table,” said Darlene Myles. The Lion’s Head Food Bank serves MNBP residents from Lawrence Sideroad to Miller Lake. Volunteers distribute food twice per month and respond to emergency requests. Council provided $1,500 to the food bank to cover insurance costs. Myles said, “I don’t think we’re meeting all of the needs out there yet, but we’re trying to get the information out that we are there…pride, embarrassment, are huge obstacles to get people to receive our services.” Mayor McIver expressed his gratitude for the MNBP food banks, “We know the value of the food banks in Tobermory and Lion’s Head, you do a great job for our community, we certainly appreciate it.”

NBP Stray Cat Project – Starting in 2022, the NBP Stray Cat Project has spayed/neutered over 320 cats, 195 in the past year. Nikk LaFontaine, Registered Veterinary Technician, leads the project. “Numbers have tripled in the past year, we are trying to control the situation of 90 cats taken in in the Stokes Bay area called the Venus Cat Project,” said Trace MacKay. The project also allows school age students to observe during “tune-up” days where they learn about veterinary medicine and animal science. MacKay informed, “Even though we have a lot of stray cats on the Peninsula, they seem to be healthy.” The average cost per cat (medical costs, etc.) is $200. Council approved the group’s request for $1,500.

The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association (BPBA) hosts Bayside Astronomy, a free program focused on astronomy and dark sky preservation from Canada Day to Labour Day weekend. Funds are raised through their “Alien Escape” adventure. Mike Warkentin remarked, “Some nights at Summer House Park and Singing Sands we had 70-100 people attending with two telescopes.” Three program student managers were hired in 2025 due to high demand. A grant of $2,000 was given to the program.

Footprints Conference – The Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) Footprints Conference aims to allow every high school student at BPDS to attend the two-night camping trip at the Bruce Peninsula National Park for free. Students Ellie Robbins and Quintin Janknegt presented to Council on behalf of BPDS and were awarded $2,000. The conference involves hiking, paddleboarding, photography, watercolour arts, cooking, survival skills, and invasive species research. “This three-day outdoor exercise has become a tradition at our school,” mentioned Janknegt.

Bruce Peninsula Bird Observatory (BPBO) – A $2,000 grant was given to the BPBO to assist in funding a new set of removable stairs and railing at the staff cabin. The observatory, located on the Cabot Head Nature Reserve, research wild bird populations that migrate along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shorelines in the spring and fall. The cabins provide accommodation for volunteers and researchers travelling domestically and internationally to the site. “We are a globally recognized birding area and have been conducting research there for 25 years now,” said Bethanne Curry.

Lion’s Head Summer Music – The Harbourside Stage in Lion’s Head features various performances during the summer months. Musicians receive a dinner from a catering company in a private garden as a means of appreciation. Council approved the group’s $2,000 request to help with musician dinner costs and Mayor McIver thanked the volunteers who built the new Harbourside Stage.

Lion’s Head Pickleball Club – $1,000 was donated to the Lion’s Head Pickleball Club for the purchase and installation of windscreens for outdoor courts and a new outdoor net system and balls. Established in 2021, the group boasts 80 members and plays four days per week. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. “The growth is reflected by the growth of our club and the desire of our members to play,” said Mike Prieur.

St. Edmunds Public School Playground – Amanda Hofstrand appeared before Council and was granted $2,000 to put towards the new playground equipment at the St. Edmunds Public School. The existing playground is old and in need of repair. The new equipment will be suitable for kindergarten to grade three students. The project totals approximately $90,000 and $50,000 has been raised to date.

The Tobermory Outreach Fund helps residents experiencing hardships, like seasonal employment, low wages, job loss, injury, illness, and age factors. The group has aided individuals with rent, utility bills, glasses, dentist bills, automotive repairs, food, and gas money. They supply one-time emergency relief to those in need of financial assistance. The group organizes the “drive program” taking residents to and from their medical appointments. “Providing transportation to those needing healthcare has become one of the priorities of this committee,” stated Nicole Boorse. Once per year they also provide a free meal, with 180 people fed last year. $1,000 was bestowed to the group.

Golden Dawn Sound System – The Golden Dawn Nursing Home in Lion’s Head requires a new sound system in the auditorium, including wireless speakers and wireless headset microphones. Council provided $2,000 to the nursing home which houses 37 residents. “We are still striving to make sure every day that this is a great place for people to live, people to visit, people to work, and this is part of that,” said Trace MacKay.

The Meeting Place Tobermory and Tobermory E-Bike Social Enterprise – Noreen Steinacher presented two requests for funding- one for the Tobermory Meeting Place (TMP) and one for the new e-bike program. The TMP provides many services to the community, like connecting resources to residents to address affordability issues. They operate the community volunteer income tax program assisting 75 residents annually. In 2024, 1000 visits were recorded to the TMP for programs.

The e-bike rental program launched in 2025 where three e-bikes were rented to seasonal workers in Tobermory at $50/month where workers used the bikes to travel for work and leisure. A reported 445 people rented an e-bike spanning 7,452 kilometers reducing harmful emissions. Steinacher expressed, “We are contributing to the quality of life in the community with our e-bike program.”

Council approved $2,000 for the restoration of cenotaphs at Lion’s Head and Lindsay Road 5. The historic cenotaphs provide a gathering place for Remembrance Day services.

The Northern Bruce Peninsula Community Support Advisory Committee facilitates speakers regarding age friendly communities and was given a $2,000 grant.

Council dedicated $2,000 to Sources of Knowledge. They focus on sharing knowledge about natural and cultural history on the Bruce Peninsula with over 100 attendees at their annual forum and popular “SoK Talks”.

Judy Miller requested $984 to purchase six rug hooking kits for their 34 Hooked on the Bruce members. Council granted $500.

Tobermory Marketplace was given $1,000 to lower vendor costs for the 2026 season.

Christ Church in Lion’s Head received $1,000 to replace a heat pump that was damaged last March in an ice storm.

Lion’s Head Skating Club, with 70 members, received $2,000 to assist in paying for ice rentals.

Pike Bay Community Association was granted $2,000 for floor upgrades to the community centre building. Originally a one-room schoolhouse, the building was purchased by the community in 1965.

The Old Schoolhouse Club, a social club for seniors, received $1,000 for promotion and recruitment of members.

$2,000 was given to the Tobermory Legion for heating and ventilation upgrades.