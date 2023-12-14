Patrons of Christmas Market Donate 894 lbs of Food

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

For admission to the Annual Christmas Market, patrons were asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the local food bank. The Christmas spirit and generosity of the Market goers amounted to 406 kgs (894 lbs) of items being donated to the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank, more than double the donations from last year.

The popular two day event hosted by Lion’s Head Farmers Market returned for the third year to the picturesque Summer House Park grounds. The rustic hall decked in festive Christmas decor, its crackling indoor fireplaces adding warmth and ambience; and the Canadiana Outdoor market, with outdoor bonfires, live music, food booth and picnic area with the REMAX Muskoka Chairs had patrons describing the setting as “magical”, “festive” and “right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie”.

Photo: Purple Valley Hideway Farm booth offering honey and beeswax candles. Photo: Jennifer Clark from Soup Girl, offering dried soups in a jar. Photo: The Market Band, consisting of Rod, Stuart, Dan and Dominik, entertaining shoppers with seasonal music at the Christmas Market. Photo: Krista Wismer had an assortment of handcrafted welcome mats. Photo: The Hook Nook booth offering crocheted items. Photo: Jane Whittington of Tobermory featuring artisanal jewelry.

Over 35 vendors, situated inside the Rec Hall, at the outdoor Canadiana Market and at the Art Shoppe made it one of the largest Christmas Markets to date. Shoppers were thrilled with the wide and varied selection of goods and seasonally-themed ornaments, foods and greenery available.

Held on November 25 and 26, 2023 the Market had many returning vendors as well as some new ones. All the vendors were very pleased with the turnout and sales. Local shoppers were joined by visitors from Sauble Beach, Owen Sound, Kitchener, Waterloo and London.

The over 800 shoppers had the opportunity to stock up on a variety of items such as fresh lamb and lamb products, baked goods, teas, artisan bread, organic butter, maple syrup, BBQ sauces, beer, honey, organic dried soups in Mason jars, fruits and vegetables, preserves, pottery, woodturning products, metal sculptures, outdoor Christmas arrangements, fresh and dried flowers, handmade Christmas ornaments, soaps, candles, jewelry, lavender products, hand sewn mitts and hats, felting, artworks and much more.

Chef Rob of Rkbones Catering, a popular stop for food this summer at the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market, proved to be very popular at the Christmas Market, with his delicious specialties such as breakfast on a bun, bison burgers, savoury meat pies and strudels. Patrons were able to enjoy warm, freshly made foods and specialty coffees while enjoying live Christmas music performed by the Market Band.