Christmas Cantata Performances December 17th and 18th

Choir Returning to Normal

Submitted by David Warder

After two years of performances under covid precautionary measures, and then a year off to give myself a break, I am pleased to announce that the Community Christmas Cantata Choir is back at full strength to not only perform an incredible new cantata, but also to share their Christmas baking and other culinary skills during the social time following the concert.

This day has been a long time coming. I hope you can make the time to come out and be a part of celebrating both the season and our ability to return to the way things used to be.

Including singers, narrators, the accompanist and director, this year’s Cantata is comprised of a cast of approximately 40 people from Tobermory in the north to Clavering in the south who have been rehearsing weekly since Thanksgiving. We also have several volunteers to help us get the lunch coordinated and to welcome and assist you when you arrive. I am grateful that so many people are this eager to put on the Christmas Cantata each year.

Besides performing a Cantata, there will be carol singing for everyone and a few pieces by the choir, soloists and a small group to get the evening started. I am really happy with the entire program and I’m sure you will be too.

Performances are at Bethel Evangelical Missionary Church, 18 Ferndale Road in Lion’s Head on Tuesday, December 17 and Wednesday, December 18 at 7:30 pm. Admission is $10 and we are also collecting food for the local food bank. The cash proceeds in excess of choir expenses will be given to the Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) Breakfast Program and Safe ‘N Sound which provides emergency supports, basic needs and referrals for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness.

I am so proud of these choices the choir members have made. Good nutrition and a safe, comfortable place to live are fundamental challenges faced by those without financial security and/or dealing with physical or mental health issues or addictions.

With a large choir and the price of music increasing significantly, I am concerned that keeping our admission price at $10 will not leave us with much to donate to these worthy causes. Rather than increasing our admission price, my plan is to accept additional funds for these causes from those who would like to pay more than $10 to attend the Christmas Cantata. As much as we may whine and complain about our current financial situations, many of us have an awful lot to be thankful for and have the capacity to help those less fortunate, so let’s see what we can do!

I hope to see you on the 17th or 18th. Merry Christmas!