Annual “Stuff The Cruiser” Collects Almost 1,500 lbs ofFood for Lion’s Head & District Foodbank

Submitted by Charlene Scharlach

Photo: OPP Auxiliary officer Tom collected almost 1500 lbs of food at the December 6th Stuff the Cruiser events at Hellyer’s Foodland in Lion’s Head.

The snowy weather on Saturday December 6th didn’t stop OPP Auxiliary officer Tom from collecting a RECORD number of food bags going to the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank! Just shy of 1500 lbs of food was donated by our local community. THANK YOU!

Extra thanks go out to the folks at Hellyer’s Foodland. Customers wanting to help had a choice of either a $10 or $15 bag to purchase for donation. Hundreds of bags needed to be prepared, stuffed with food and then secured with a tag. This takes a lot of time and energy! Thank you Hellyer’s Foodland!

This year has been busy. More and more individuals and families are struggling with food insecurity in our community. Everyone’s story is unique. At the Lion’s Head Food Bank we pride ourselves on being an amazing crew of non-judgemental volunteers that offer a save place for someone to ask for help. This year alone we have 80 individuals on our list. We will be distributing approximately 55 special holiday hampers this year. The food collected at the Stuff The Cruiser event will help us to generously fill these hampers with a beautiful Christmas meal.

BPDS Food Drive Collects 424.6 lbs for Local Food Bank

Over a course of a week, students from Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) ran a food drive for the Lion’s Head & District Food Bank. They came to me before they started the drive to find out what our needs were, especially at Christmas time, and then organized each classroom to bring in specific items to fill our Christmas hampers.

Student council and the whole school community collected 424.6 pounds of food. The Lion’s Head and District Food Bank is so proud to be a part of this community initiative and our amazing local school. Photo: Mady Raney, Candace Langman, Tamara Thompson, Ellie Robbins Carly Burbridge, Erica Thompson, and Owen Cameron with the 424.6 lbs of food collected at the BPDS food drive.

Christmas Market Collects 978.8 lbs for Food Bank

The annual Lion’s Head Christmas Market at Summer House Park asks for a non-perishable food donation to the Lion’s Head Food Bank to gain admittance into this spectacular event. The collection of food over the weekend totalled 978.8 lbs!

The team at Summer House bagged all the food each day for easy transport by the food bank volunteers to the Food Bank at the Country Church on Hwy 6. Our drivers were then met by more volunteers at the church to weigh, check expiry dates and shelve the food.

Thank you to all the community members that supported us this weekend. Our shelves are filled for the time being. Photo L-R: Volunteers Lisa Van Geen, Cathy Cake and Dennis McLay with the food collected from the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market Christmas Market. The Market admission was a donation to the food bank.

As always, we accept monetary donations via e-transfer to lhdfoodbank@gmail.com