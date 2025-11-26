OPP ReportLate-Night Firearm Incident at Cape Chin South

Media Release

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – A 59-year-old individual from Neyaashiinigmiing has been charged following a late-night police response to a report of gunshots in the Northern Bruce Peninsula.

On November 11, 2025, at approximately 11:56 p.m., members of the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of suspected gunfire and a suspicious vehicle in the area of Cape Chin South Road, Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. A firearm was located inside the vehicle.

A 59-year-old, of Neyaashiinigmiing, has been charged with the following offences:

-Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – Criminal Code

-Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – Criminal Code

-Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available – Liquor Licence and Control Act Photo: The firearm located inside the vehicle at the November 11th Cape Chin South traffic stop.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on December 11, 2025.

If you or anyone you know has information that would assist in this investigation, please call the Grey County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

WIARTON DRUG TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

Laboratory analysis and confirmation

(WIARTON, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is releasing updated information following a drug trafficking investigation in Wiarton, Bruce County.

On October 9, 2025, members of the Grey-Bruce Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with support from specialized OPP units, executed a search warrant at a residence on Frank Street in Wiarton. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Following laboratory analysis and confirmation, the substances seized have now been identified and valued as follows:

Seized Controlled Substances:

• 820.3 grams of fentanyl – estimated street value: $205,075

• 332.7 grams of cocaine – estimated street value: $33,270

• 173.6 grams of methamphetamine – estimated street value: $17,360

Additional Seizures:

• $1,695 in Canadian currency

• Offence-related property – estimated value: $1,800

The total estimated value of controlled substances seized is $255,705.

To illustrate the impact of this seizure:

• Fentanyl is commonly used by the point (0.1 grams), meaning this seizure represents approximately 8,203 potential doses.

• Cocaine and methamphetamine are typically used by the gram, representing 332 and 173 potential doses respectively.

• For context, the 2021 Census recorded the population of Wiarton at 1,989.

This seizure represents one of the largest suspected fentanyl busts in Bruce and Grey Counties and marks a significant disruption to the illegal drug trade in the region.

Public Safety Reminder: Fentanyl is a highly potent opioid, and accidental exposure-even in small amounts-can be life-threatening. Members of the public are encouraged to consider carrying naloxone (Narcan), a life-saving medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Naloxone kits are available free of charge at many local pharmacies and community health agencies.

OPP INVESTIGATES FATAL COLLISION NEAR OWEN SOUND

(GREY COUNTY, ON) – Members of the Grey Bruce Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a two-vehicle collision south of Owen Sound that has resulted in a fatality.

On Monday, November 10, 2025, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Grey Bruce OPP and emergency responders were dispatched to a report of a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pick-up truck on Grey Road 18, between Inglis Falls Road and Highway 6.

As a result of the collision, one individual, a 35-year-old female from Wiarton was taken to hospital and later pronounced deceased. Four other individuals were taken to hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team. Grey Road 18 remains fully closed between Inglis Falls Road and Highway 6.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.