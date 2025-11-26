Lasagna Dinner Fundraiser December 7th, Supporting Local U9 Minor Hockey Team

Media Release

Join us at the Lion’s Head Arena on Sunday, December 7th for a warm, homemade meal and some community spirit.

Each $25 ticket includes: Homemade Lasagna, Classic Caesar Salad and The Booth’s Famous Butter Tart. $2 Coffee or Juice will be available for purchase.

There will be two seatings and takeout available. Only a few tickets remaining – grab yours before they’re gone!

Tickets can be purchased at The Booth Takeout & Catering or by emailing charlotte@ruralbrand.guru.

Big thanks to The Booth Takeout & Catering for hosting this delicious fundraiser — and to everyone supporting our local young athletes!