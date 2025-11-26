Summer House Park Supports Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

Submitted by Lion’s Head

& District Food Bank

Our food bank was once again the recipient of 202 pounds of donated non-perishable food items as well as a $500.00 monetary donation from Summer House Park. This has become an annual donation which is very timely for the food bank. Summer House runs several events in the fall including Halloweekend with hayrides, a bake sale and the Haunted House. The festivities were open to members of the community as well as Summer House campers.

Preparations are well underway for distribution of our Christmas food hampers. Please register for a hamper by December 1st by text or phone to 226-923-1936 or by email at lhdfoodbank@gmail.com.