Public Health Encouraging Residents To Protect Themselves From Respiratory Viruses

Media Release

October 16, 2025 – With autumn’s arrival, Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is reminding people that vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19 and the flu.

Both the updated COVID-19 vaccine and this year’s seasonal influenza vaccine will be available to the general public – via primary care providers and at participating pharmacies – starting October 27, 2025.

“Getting vaccinated is an effective defence against these viruses and is a safe way to reduce the risk of developing potentially serious complications from COVID-19 and influenza, especially if the person is at high-risk,” says Monica Blair, Manager of GBPH’s Vaccine Preventable Diseases program.

Both COVID-19 and the flu are currently circulating in Grey-Bruce. The area recorded its first Influenza A case of the 2025-26 season on September 23, 2025. Grey-Bruce also continues to have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are being offered to high-risk and priority groups before being rolled out to the general public.

All adults and children six months of age and older should get the updated flu vaccine each fall as the influenza virus changes frequently. The flu shot takes about two weeks to take full effect.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine will also be available to anyone aged six months and older. The vaccine is recommended for individuals with a higher risk of COVID-19 or severe COVID-19 disease, including adults aged 65 and older, residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings, and people with underlying medical conditions.Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are both publicly funded and can be given at the same appointment.

Grey Bruce Public Health will be holding a flu/COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children under 12 years of age on November 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-in appointments will be available.

New this year, seniors aged 75 and older can also receive a publicly funded RSV vaccine from a primary care provider as part of Ontario’s expanded RSV prevention program.

The RSV vaccine is also available to certain high-risk adults aged 60 to 74, who meet an eligibility criteria established by the Ministry of Health.

Infants, high-risk children, and pregnant people may also be eligible for protection against RSV.

“An RSV infection is typically most severe in young babies and older adults. The RSV prevention program is a safe and effective way to protect the most vulnerable in our communities,” Blair says.

Along with getting vaccinated, residents can protect themselves, their family members, and communities from respiratory illnesses by staying home when sick, cleaning hands and disinfecting high-touch surfaces frequently, and practicing coughing and sneezing etiquette.