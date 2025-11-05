New Business: Stepping Stones Acupuncture

Restoring Balance, Enhancing Wellness, and Supporting Your Body’s Natural Healing Abilities

Led by registered and experienced acupuncturist Brea Thornton, Stepping Stones Acupuncture offers personalized treatments designed to address the root causes of health concerns—not just the symptoms. Whether you’re seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, fatigue, digestive issues, or hormonal imbalances, each session is tailored to your unique needs.

Photo: Owner Brea Thornton.

Services include: Traditional Acupuncture, Electroacupuncture, Cupping Therapy, Gua Sha, Moxibustion, Nutritional and Lifestyle Guidance, and Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncture. Thornton believes in treating the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—and creating a healing environment where you feel heard, supported, and empowered on your health journey. She is dedicated to restoring balance, enhancing wellness, and supporting your body’s natural healing abilities through the time-tested practice of acupuncture and holistic care.

The Stepping Stones Acupuncture clinic is located at 2 Helen St, Lion’s Head (Dr. Ian’s Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic). Hours are Monday-Friday 9:00AM – 4:00PM. Appointments available evenings and weekends upon request. Currently accepting new clients.