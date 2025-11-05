Fall Festival Marketplace November 8th at Tobermory Community Centre

Submitted by Wendy Perkes

On November 8th, the Tobermory Community Centre will open its doors from 9am to 3pm for the Fall Festival Marketplace.

The Marketplace is set to showcase a wide array of vendors making it a perfect opportunity to shop locally. With the holiday season approaching it is an excellent time to fins some unique gifts for family, friends and even yourself.

Vendors this year include: 633, Arniworks Photography, B Positive Apparel/Tini Treasures, Black Dog Biscuits, Cape Chin Micro Farm, Cedar Lodge Baking & Crafts, Classie Casual Boutique, Donata Van Leusen, Forty Hills Farms and Flowers, George Bauman Spurtles, Georgian Bay Soapworks, Green Hedge Creations, Handwoven by Doreen, Kind Hands, Payton’s Artwork, Random Ranch Alpacas, Sacred Fire, Smokey, Standa Sedlak, Sun Catcher Stained Glass, Sunshine’s Den Crafts, Tobermory Wildcrafted, Twelfth Moon Creations, Wool Water Needle and Micheal’s Carvings.

Come out and enjoy. We can’t wait to see you there.