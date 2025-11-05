Get Festive for a Great Cause St. Edmunds Public School 2nd Annual Winter Planter Workshop November 13th

Submitted by Amanda Soulliere

The holiday season is right around the corner, and what better way to kick it off than by creating your own stunning winter planter—while also supporting a wonderful community cause? St. Edmunds Public School is thrilled to announce the return of its 2nd Annual Winter Planter Workshop, taking place Thursday, November 13th, 2025, from 6:30 – 8:30 PM in the school gymnasium.

Gather your friends, family, or neighbours for an evening filled with creativity, laughter, and the scent of fresh, local greenery. All materials will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring along their favourite fascinator, ribbon, or decorations to give their planter a personal, upcycled touch. Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just looking to try something new, this hands-on workshop promises a fun, festive atmosphere for all ages.

Can’t make it that night? No problem—premade planters are available to order, crafted with the same care and holiday spirit by volunteers. Simply register for the workshop or place your order here. Cost is $40/planter to attend the workshop in person and $50/planter to order premade.

Throughout the evening, enjoy festive music, snacks, and refreshments by donation, all while supporting a great cause. Every dollar raised will go directly toward enhancing the St. Edmunds Public School playground, helping create a fun and safe space for students to play and grow.

Come create, celebrate, and give back this season. Join us for an evening where community spirit blooms—one beautiful planter at a time. If you have any questions, or have filled out the registration form and not heard a response, please email me at amandastanger@me.com