Plaque Honouring Ken Hodge Installed at Harbourside Stage

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Former Lion’s Head Harbourmaster and avid musician Ken Hodge was instrumental in organizing Harbourside Music, a legacy that continues every summer in Lion’s Head. On October 4, 2025, Dominik Franken and Gerry Gregory, the current co-organizers of Harbourside Music, were on hand to install a plaque honouring Ken. Inscribed are the words “Ken believed concerts in Lion’s Head should be free for all. His vision continues to bring joy today and will inspire generations to come.”

The first Harbourside concerts were held over the summer of 2011. The last act of the season was Roger Whittaker’s “The Last Farewell” performed by Ken Hodge. Ken died in March 2012, but he had already lined up the performers for the 2012 season before he passed away.

The new Harbourside Stage was built in June 2025. Co-organizer of Harbourside Music and musician Rod Layman designed the stage. Funds to cover the cost of materials were supplied by the Municipality of Northern Bruce. Volunteers, including the musicians, the Bruce Men’s Shed and other community members helped in the construction of the stage.

The stage is a beautiful addition to the Lion’s Head waterfront, receiving rave reviews from community members and the musicians who performed on the stage this past summer.