Sports Night Returns to Tobermory 

Submitted by Carrie Bennett

The Tobermory Meeting place will once again be supporting Sports Night that will run from October 25th until April 27th at St. Edmund’s Public School in Tobermory. Participants are to be age 12 and up.

Badminton will run every Tuesday night starting October 25th. Badminton racquets are provided if you do not have your own.

Sports Night will be every Thursday night. We will alternate between floor hockey, basketball, volleyball, etc.

If there are any questions please call Carrie, Riley, or Spencer Bennett at 519-596-2380. The programs both run from 7pm to 9pm. Hope to see you out!