Person Arrested Following a Robbery and B&E in Northern Bruce Peninsula

OPP Media Release

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On May 16, 2020 at 5:45 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a robbery at a gas station in Ferndale, at Highway 6 in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

A person attended the business when it was opening for the day and assaulted an employee and attempted to gain entry to the business. The suspect was gone from the scene when officers arrived.

A short time later, OPP officers received a call for a break and enter in progress at a residence at Highway 6 near Miller Lake. A person, matching the suspect’s description from the robbery, was arrested by officers at the scene of the break and enter.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 29 year old male from Northern Bruce Peninsula with the following offences,

Robbery with violence, section 343(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, section 348(1)(a) CC

Operation of motor vehicle while impaired – alcohol and drugs, section 320.14(1)(a) CC

The accused was held for a bail hearing in Ontario Court of Justice on May 17, 2020.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.