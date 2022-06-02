Submitted by Brian Taylor

At a recent Board meeting, the Directors of the Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home in Lion’s Head voted to proceed with redevelopment of its Long Term Care (LTC) beds and its independent seniors apartments. This decision was based on feedback from staff, residents and families, community stakeholders, and the results of a community survey which was conducted in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) in the summer of 2021. It was clear from this survey that 97% of those surveyed wanted to age in place in their own homes, which would necessitate a major improvement in current Home Care delivery. And, if 24/7 long term care was needed, then they would prefer to stay on the Peninsula and not be transferred to Gateway in Wiarton or Bruce Lea in Walkerton (county-operated homes subsidized by tax dollars).

The Board has decided to assess the feasibility of implementing new models of care including more independent living apartments, new assisted living areas, and at the same time modifying long term care into a more home-like environment to enhance the quality of life for residents and staff, and reduce the risk of transmission of infectious diseases. In addition, a more efficient, comprehensive model of delivering Home Care to those able to stay in their own homes will be examined. These “new” concepts are well established in Europe, but represent a major change from the current Ontario LTC “institutional” model.

The Golden Dawn is a not-for -profit charitable organization, and does not receive any tax dollar support from the taxes you pay to MNBP. Obviously, financing this project will require careful assessment and wide-reaching funding support. Further details will be announced as our planning process proceeds.

In the meantime, two of our long-standing members of our Board of Directors, Jack Schenk and Aimo Manninen, are finishing their volunteer terms. Jack has brought his expertise in planning and building to the Board, along with his loyalty and good humour. Aimo, a retired school Principal, has served on the Board since 1965… 57 years!!! His knowledge and perspective have been invaluable as we plan for the future.

With these two retirements from our Board, we are commencing the search for community volunteers to join us.

If you are passionate about serving the interests of Seniors and LTC residents, and have expertise in areas such as fundraising, planning, financing, redevelopment or healthcare… we need you to consider joining our team as we move the Golden Dawn into the future.

Please contact Dr Brian Taylor, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Golden Dawn at [email protected] to learn more about our Board and the vital role of the Golden Dawn in the care of our citizens in the future.