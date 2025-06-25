Local Author Brian Barrie Speaks at Friends of Lion’s Head Library AGM

Submitted by Donna Hambleton

A large crowd showed up at the Rotary Hall on Monday, June 2 to listen to local author Brian Barrie speak about his true crime novel, Four Bullets, Four Witnesses, Four Liars.

The meeting started with Donna Hambleton, Chair of Friends, welcoming approximately 40 guests. A financial report was given by treasurer, Lynn Allen, and then Joanna Griffith, Vice Chair of the Bruce County Public Library, gave an update on what’s new at the library. Donna Hambleton followed with a brief report on what the Friends have accomplished, and contributed to, in the local community. The new executive of Friends was introduced and the meeting was adjourned.

Brian Barrie, was then introduced and gave a fascinating presentation about his captivating novel Four Bullets, Four Witnesses, Four Liars. Brian explained how he acted as the defence lawyer for one of the main characters in the novel and the challenges he encountered with this task. He described the courtroom drama that he experienced, and a few of the intricacies within the Canadian criminal justice system that he dealt with throughout his career.

Thank you to all who attended. Photo L-R: Friends of the Lion’s Head Library 2025 Executive – Kelly Burgess, Debbie Dover, Sheri McHardy, Donna Hambleton, Lynn Allen, and Suzanne Dyke.

Upcoming Used Book Sale

The Annual Used Book Sale is being held August 9 at the Lion’s Head Arena from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be thousands of books to choose from and sure to be something for everyone. Payment for books will be by donation.

Used books can be left inside the Lion’s Head arena doors by the pro shop. Please label your boxes used book sale.

Thanks to everyone who supports this worthwhile fundraising event.