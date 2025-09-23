October’s THSA Wellness Talk: “A Fireside Chat With Dr. Harpur” October 16th

Submitted by Brad Gibbs

The Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary (THSA) kicked off our health and wellness speaker series for the fall/winter season with The Bruce Peninsula Hospice presenting their new initiative “Local People Helping Local People: A Community Conversation.”

Our next session, “A Fireside Chat With Dr. George Harpur”, will be held at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre Theatre on October 16, at 7 pm.

Dr. Harpur started yet another chapter of his fascinating medical career as a family physician in Tobermory in 1974. Now the Medical Director of the Tobermory Hyperbaric Facility, he was instrumental in bringing the hyperbaric chamber to the village of Tobermory. Dr. Harpur was also a Coroner for the Province of Ontario, formally trained in the Royal Canadian Air Force and completed his Medical Diving Officer diploma from the School of Operational and Aerospace Medicine.

Does he have some stories to tell! Please join George and I for an engaging conversation the evening of October 16.

We also have an audiologist scheduled for November 20, at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre theatre to speak on the association of hearing loss and its implications on cognition.