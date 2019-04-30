Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: Trivia Night May 10th

Submitted by Rick Lane



Trivia Night is being held at the Legion on Friday May 10, 2019 at 7 pm hosted by John Francis.

Help support the Lion’s Head Branch 202 at their Mother’s Day Breakfast, 9 am to Noon, Hwy 6 and Hellyer Road.

Regular Meeting dates begin in May on the second Tuesday every month. In May the Meeting will be Tuesday May 14th at 7 pm where elections and installations are being held. There will NOT be an 8 pm General Meeting in May.

Any Donations to the Branch are very much welcomed to keep us operating. Donations can be “e transferred” to donate@tobermorylegion.org. Contact Rick Lane if you have questions on how to do this.

If you have not renewed your 2019 membership please contact Rick Lane (membership@tobermorylegion.org). To renew online go to http://www.legion.ca/join-us/renewal. It is $50 for online renewals.

Ladies Auxiliary Bingo continues every Monday in May at 1 pm. Starting in June it will change to Wednesdays, 6 pm at the Tobermory Community Centre.

Darts for Fun is Thursdays, 7 pm at the Branch. Meat Draws are every Saturday, 4 pm at the Branch.

Please remember the branch accepts cash only for everything. Bring your Legion Membership card for Saturday Entertainment nights.

Visit our website:www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on facebook.