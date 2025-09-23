Apply Now: Up to $50,000 Available Through Affordable Additional Residential Unit Funding Program

Media Release

Bruce County, Ontario: Do you have room in your backyard for a small home? Could you renovate your basement into an apartment? Bruce County is offering financial support to homeowners who build an affordable rental unit on their property.

The Affordable Additional Residential Unit (ARU) Funding Program, now in its second year, offers up to $50,000 in funding assistance to eligible homeowners for ARU construction.

“The Affordable ARU Funding Program is part of Bruce County’s Build in Bruce initiative and Housing Action Plan and is designed to help address our community’s growing need for long-term, stable, affordable rental housing,” says Tina Metcalfe, Bruce County’s director of human services.

The Affordable ARU Funding Program is ideal for homeowners who have extra space. Perfect for empty nesters, seniors, new homeowners or anyone looking to transform underutilized space into a creative housing solution that benefits both their household and their community.

The program also supports ARUs being built as separate, detached structures, providing even more flexibility for innovative housing solutions.

“This funding opportunity supports homeowners in creating innovative affordable housing solutions, directly addressing one of our most pressing challenges. Opening doors for both renters and homeowners while strengthening local communities through increased affordable housing options,” says Bruce County Warden Luke Charbonneau.

The program launched in 2024 as a pilot project and two homeowners were successful in receiving $50,000 each to construct an ARU, with projects currently under construction.

The 2025 program is supported in part by Bruce Power’s Seed Funding Program for Affordable Housing, granted to Bruce County in partnership with the eight local municipalities.

Program Details:

• Funding: Up to $50,000 per approved applicant, covering up to 75% of total construction costs. This funding structure recognizes that creative ARU solutions come in many forms and scales, allowing homeowners to pursue innovative designs and approaches that best suit their property and circumstances. Applications will be reviewed and awarded based on the scoring matrix outlined in the application. Program funding for 2025 is available for a minimum of four projects.

• Eligibility: Homeowners of single-detached, duplexes/semi-detached and townhouse properties in Bruce County. Homeowners must use the property as their principal residence and maintain current property taxes, mortgage payments and insurance coverage.

• Affordability Commitment: The rental of new units must be at affordable rates for 10 years.

• Rental Rates: Must be at or below Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Average Market Rent ($1,236 for one bedroom, $1,531 for two bedroom).

• Income Requirements: Renter household income must be at or below $67, 200 annually (as of 2025).

How to Apply:

Interested homeowners can learn more and apply online at http://www.brucecounty.on.ca/buildinbruce/arufunding or contact Bruce County’s Housing Concierge Service at housingconcierge@brucecounty.on.ca or 1-800-265-3005.

The application deadline is November 21, 2025.