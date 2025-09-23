Time To Register For Thanksgiving Hampers At Tobermory Food Bank

Submitted by Linda Godhue

It is time to register for a Thanksgiving Hamper at Tobermory Food Bank. The Hampers will be distributed for those who have registered on Tuesday October 7th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. To register please call Linda at 519-596-2333 or at the Food Bank at The Meeting Place during regular hours- Tuesdays between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

If you know of someone who might need a Hamper, please ask if you can register them. Often folks are hesitant to come forward to say they need a Hamper. At this time of year when we celebrate Thanksgiving it is our wish that everyone who needs a little help to have a holiday meal receives it.

Thank you to Peacock’s Foodland for having donation bags prepared for those who wish to donate to the Food Bank. We at the Foodbank notice an increase in donated grocery items when Peacock’s have these bags ready for purchase and then donated. As we say so often, our work assisting those who live with Food Insecurity could not happen without the amazing support we receive from the community.

For more information about the Tobermory Foodbank please visit our website tobermoryfoodbank.ca or again call 519-596-2333.

Happy Thanksgiving to all.