Standen Family Donates $10,100 to Lion’s Head Hospital

Media Release

Submitted by April Patry, BPHF Executive Director

The children of the late Don & Marilyn Standen have recently gifted $10,100 to the Lion’s Head Hospital. The donation is a gift of thanks and recognition for the “above and beyond” small town care that both Don and Marilyn received throughout the many chapters of their life together in Lion’s Head. From all of the bumps and bruises that went with raising their family there, to the healthcare support they needed later on in life.

On behalf of her siblings, Robert, Don and Shelley, Debbie Tackaberry shared that “it makes us feel good to give back to the community for what they have done for our parents all of these years.” She added, “the staff at the Lion’s Head Hospital just went beyond when caring for our Dad in his final days. When they know you and your family, they’re like a part of your family. That’s what small town life is all about.”