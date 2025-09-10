Town of South Bruce Peninsula Responds to Supreme Court Decision

Media Release

September 3, 2025, South Bruce Peninsula, ON – On August 28, 2025, the Supreme Court of Canada denied the applications filed by the Province of Ontario and the Town of South Bruce Peninsula for leave to appeal the Ontario Court of Appeal decision regarding Saugeen First Nation’s claim to the sand beach between Main Street and 7th Street North.

The Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the appeal means that phase one of the land claim is now complete with Saugeen First Nations being declared as the owner of the sand beach between Main Street and 7th Street North.

We anticipate that the Federal government will complete a land survey to formally set the Reserve’s eastern and northern boundary. Based upon the Ontario Court of Appeal decision at paragraph 165, the Town is confident that Lakeshore Blvd North and any lands east of Lakeshore Blvd North will not be included in any new Reserve boundary realignment.

Court of Appeal for Ontario decision, Paragraph [165] the declaration only affects lands west of Lakeshore Boulevard, between a point in the road allowance between lots 25 and 26 and up to a point in Lot 31 to the north.

Phase two of the land claim will likely commence in 2026. This phase will be focused on compensation. On behalf of the residents and business owners in Sauble Beach, as well as for all ratepayers in South Bruce Peninsula, the Town will be seeking compensation from the Crown to address a multitude of issues created by the decision.

Our community is still called Sauble Beach, and the Town remains the owner of the sand beach between 7th St North and Groves Point, which we call Sauble Beach. Sauble Beach continues to be a vibrant and bustling business, residential, and tourism friendly community.

“Council’s main goal now is to build and strengthen our relationship with our neighbours of Saugeen First Nation” says Mayor Kirkland, “by doing so, we can work together to bring even greater prosperity to our area”.