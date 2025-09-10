Bruce Men’s Shed Holding Pork Roast Dinner September 26

Submitted by Gerry Tilmans

If you’re a retired guy and are looking for something to do, or to make new friends, September is a great time to come and check out our group. If you’re a regular reader you’ll be surprised to know that there’s a shed load of things we do that don’t make it into the paper.

I sat down last week to summarize the things we’ve been asked to do, and there’s room for you to help if you’re available. We have some small repairs and modifications to a trailer to do, bat houses to make for a local group who have bats in their belfry that need to be moved out. We will make custom picture frames for murals in town. We have cabinets to clean and paint, a lunch and learn to plan too.

Did I mention that we are holding a pork roast? Well let me tell you now; announcing that Friday September 26, we are holding a pork roast dinner. Tickets are $20 per person, and will feature a ½ pound of shredded pork with a secret tasty sauce on a bun, along with coleslaw and another side. Tickets can be bought at the legion on Monday mornings (see below), by email or phone. Only 80 tickets will be available. RSVP quickly before they’re sold out.

Please note that our monthly Saturday meetings will resume on September 20th at 9 until 11, and every Monday morning we meet for coffee 9am-11am at Canadian Legion Branch 202, 6 Hellyer Road on Highway 6 just north of Ferndale. Feel free to drop in for coffee. Doors open at 8:45.

If you would like further information on how to get involved with the Men’s Shed movement, please contact us at brucemensshed@gmail.com or call Gerry at (519) 793–3005.

“Somewhere to Go. Something to Do. Someone to Talk to”.