Time To Register For Thanksgiving Hampers At Tobermory Food Bank

Submitted by Linda Godhue

It is time to sign up for Thanksgiving Hampers at Tobermory Food Bank. There will be a sign-up sheet at the Food Bank or you can call Linda at 519-596-2333 to register.

The Hampers we provide for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter assist those who may need some help in having a holiday meal. As well, a few staples and other items are included. Please note if you know of an individual or family who may be reluctant to come forward on their own do not hesitate to contact us. You can pick up the Hamper and deliver it to them yourself and all will be anonymous. As always everything is held in confidence.

The pick up day and time for the Thanksgiving Hampers is Tuesday October 5th between 11 am and 12 noon at the Meeting Place. The Food Bank will not be having its regular Tuesday hours that day, but when picking up their Hampers if clients need other items from the Food Bank it will be accommodated. The Food Bank will be open again Tuesday October 12th at the regular time of 1-3 p.m.

Due to the generous support in donations from the community, we have been able to stock up on many needed items including juice boxes and items for school lunches.

Covid -19 safety protocols are in place for clients and volunteers. We feel so fortunate that over the past 18 months we have been able to keep the Food Bank operating. This is because of our amazing volunteers and the co-operation of our clients.

Again, we are always looking for volunteers, and if you wish to know more about what that means please call Linda at 519-596-2333. Keep staying safe and well.