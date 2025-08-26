TOMPKINS , C. Ruth

Surrounded by her family, C. Ruth Tompkins, in her 100th year, passed away peacefully at the Lion’s Head Hospital on Wednesday, August 13th, 2025. Predeceased by her parents, Harry and Irene (nee James) Tompkins, and her siblings, Muriel, Edith, Kathleen, Harry and Irene, and her brothers-in-law the Rev. Robert Mansfield and Donald Runnalls. She is survived by her sister, Enid Runnalls, and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Ruth held a deep affection for all her extended family. Ruth was born September 3rd, 1925 in Walkerton, Ontario while her mother was visiting with her parents. Ruth spent her childhood in Belgrave, Saskatchewan where her father was a school teacher. In 1937, the family relocated to Thedford, Ontario and eventually settled in London. After graduating from the University of Western Ontario, Ruth resided in Toronto where she was employed by the Canadian Transport Tariff Bureau Association, a small family-owned business, for 35 years, and the Royal Conservatory of Music. Upon retiring, Ruth moved to Lion’s Head where she resided for the past 35 years. During her time in Lion’s Head, Ruth was an active member of Christ Church Anglican, the Bruce Peninsula Environmental Group and the Bruce Peninsula Spirit Singers, as well as participated in many community initiatives. Ruth’s favourite occupations were sewing, cooking and gardening. Her involvement in the Anglican church and singing in various groups were important to her throughout her life, and she held a steadfast belief in the importance of conservation. Rooted by her family and grounded in her Christian faith, Ruth lived what she believed according to a strong set of morals, values and principals, which she practiced with honesty, sincerity and integrity. The family would like to thank Howard James and Sarah Perrault for their long-serving support and care of Ruth, as well as the staff at the Golden Dawn and Lion’s Head Hospital. The funeral service and celebration of Ruth’s life was conducted at Christ Church Anglican, Lion’s Head on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025 at 11:00 am with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel, Sauble Beach (519) 422-0041. Expressions of remembrance to the Golden Dawn Redevelopment Fund or the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation – Lion’s Head Hospital would be appreciated.

