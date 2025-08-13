Hospitals Foundation Celebrates Major Donation From The Churchill Family

Submitted by April Patry, BPHF Executive Director

July 23, 2025 – Owen Sound, ON – The Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation (BPHF) is delighted to announce and express profound gratitude for the generous donation from Tobermory summer residents, Carl Churchill and his family. Their remarkable contribution of $117,000 has fully funded the purchase of a new cEEG, or continuous electroencephalography. This crucial equipment will enhance patient care by serving both residents and visitors of Grey Bruce the Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Hospital.

“For our most critically ill patients, this advanced technology provides a continuous, uninterrupted view of their brain activity, enabling our clinical teams to detect and respond to neurological changes in a timely way,” said Beth Morris, VP Clinical Programs, Quality & Chief Nursing Executive. “Continuous EEG monitoring in our Intensive Care Unit will better support our team to provide more personalized and responsive care to patients. The Churchill’s donation will have a lasting impact on the lives and health of communities across Grey-Bruce.”

“The Foundation and Brightshores are immensely thankful to the Churchill family for their generous commitment to improving healthcare services in the Grey-Bruce region,” said Kevin Walsh, BPHF Chair, adding, “it has been a true joy to connect with the Churchill family during their generous support of our local healthcare system over the past three years. Their dedication to supporting healthcare services in a community that’s been their summer home for over 70 years is both hugely impactful and really inspiring.”

About Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation

Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation is dedicated to supporting Brightshores Health System by fundraising for medical equipment, technological advancements, staff education, and facility improvements. We adopt a local as well as a regional approach, committed to supporting the advancement of healthcare solutions that serve the broader population of Grey and Bruce counties.