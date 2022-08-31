$6,600 Raised at Friends of the Lion’s Head Library Used Book Sale

Submitted by Donna Hambleton, Friends of the Lion’s Head Library

On August 6 and 7, Friends of the Lion’s Head Library held their third used book sale. Patrons were lined up outside the arena an hour before the sale to get the best selection. What a selection they had!

Many thanks to all those who volunteered to make the sale a good time for all. And much thanks to the donors of used books.

Approximately $6,600 was raised from book sales and donations from community members. The funds raised will be used to assist the Bruce County Library Board to purchase furniture and fixtures for the future new Lion’s Head library.

Friends is looking forward to hosting an even bigger and better sale next August!