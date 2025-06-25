BPDS & St Eds Busy Right Til The Finish!

Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) & St Edmunds Public School News (St Eds)



Submitted by Emily Cameron

The last few weeks of school are always a mad dash to the finish line! Speaking of finish line, many track and field events took place throughout May and June. On May 12, several secondary students traveled to Kincardine to participate in the BAA track meet. There were many personal best performances, and several athletes qualified for CWOSSA.

Congratulations to Lane, Cole, Gage and James who represented BPDS at CWOSSA May 22 and 23. Gage showed great sportsmanship in his Jr Boys javelin event. James and Cole qualified for OFSAA West. James got 5th in both the Sr boys 1500m and 3000m. Cole got 3rd in Jr Boys shot put. Lane threw a personal best in the Novice Boys javelin.

The following week, James and Cole headed to London to participate in OFSAA West. Both boys placed in the top 10 in their events and came up just shy of qualifying for OFSAA. Thank you to coaches King and Stryker for all their hard work!

BPDS Elementary students in Grades 3-8 took part in Track and Field Day at the end of June. The competition was fierce, with many personal bests set. Points were awarded for finishing in the top 6 of each event. The top 3 overall athletes in each division are below.

Grade 3/4 Girls

1st Carmyn L, 2nd Cora S, 3rd Anna P

Grade 3/4 Boys

1st Tucker T, 2nd Grayson C, 3rd River P

Grade 5/6 Girls

1st Mabel C, 2nd Marin H, 3rd Paisley C

Grade 5/6 Boys

1st Trent L, 2nd Emmett S, 3rd TA H

Grade 7/8 Girls

1st Avery S, 2nd Tamara T, 3rd Maddi T

Grade 7/8 Boys

1st Cougen C, 2nd Dexter G, 3rd Izak L

Students finishing in the top 2 of their events moved on to compete at the Bluewater West Regional Track and Field Meet in Kincardine. There were 16 schools at the event and our Panthers performed admirably. The students set a school record with 36 top 6 finishes. Here are the highlights.

Grade 3/4 Girls

– Carmyn L: 5th Standing Long Jump, 3rd Running Long Jump

– Phoenix C: 6th 1500m

– Cora Stewart: 2nd 200m, 5th 800m, 2nd 400m

Grade 3/4 Boys

-Grayson C: 4th 1500

– Tucker T: 3rd 200m, 5th 400m

Grade 5/6 Girls

– Marin H: 5th 1500m

– Mabel C: 2nd Running Long Jump, 4th Triple Jump

– Paisley C: 4th Running Long Jump Photo: BPDS Elementary track stars.

Grade 5/6 Boys

– Nixon F: 1st 100m adapted, 1st Ball Throw adapted, 1st Standing Long Jump adapted

– Grant C: 2nd Standing Long Jump Adapted, 2nd Ball Throw Adapted

– Trent: 3rd 400m, 5th 800m

– Pierce L: 6th 3000m

Grade 7/8 Girls

– Tamara T: 6th 1500m, 6th Running Long Jump

– Avery S: 5th Running Long Jump, 6th Triple Jump

– Lily S: 6th Shot Put

– Ryder A: 6th 100m

Grade 7/8 Boys

– Matthew G: 1st 100m adapted, 1st Ball Throw adapted, 1st Standing Long Jump adapted

– Cougen C: 2nd 200m, 2nd Running Long Jump

– Dexter G: 6th 800m, 6th Running Long Jump, 6th 400m

Track and Field was not the only outdoor activity happening at BPDS! On May 20-23, the Outers class went to Cape Croker Park for a 2-day 3-night camping trip. Students got to go Canoeing and caving, as well as learn about Anishinaabe culture.

June 3 the Outers class and grade 8 class went to the OEC to plant trees and on June 1 the grade 5/6 class worked with the Bruce Peninsula Trail Club to plant over 50 trees!

Secondary students headed to the National Park from June 3-5 for the annual Footprints Conference. Students participated in many activities including hiking, cycling, paddle boarding, singing, making found art, and learning about environmental stewardship through ICE training as part of the Specialist High Skills Major program. Special thank you to Celtic, The Biosphere, The OPP, the Crowsnest and Peninsula Ice Cream for all their assistance in running sessions or providing food. We would like to thank the SWANS for a recent donation to this conference!

Grades 7/8 classes also went to the OEC for their year-end trip! Fun was had by all!

We have spent a lot of time outside and enjoying our beautiful backyard, something we love to do here at BPDS.

Prom was held at the Rotary Hall Friday June 13. The theme was “When in Rome.” Students and staff dressed their best for the occasion and had a great time dancing and eating snacks. Thank you to our DJ – Joe Flarity – and to the Rotary for providing the space. Photo: BPDS staff at Prom.

As the year winds down, we will be saying goodbye to some familiar faces. We are very sad to see them go and hope in the near future they will be back with us at the Pen! Mr. Clark, Ms. Sweatman, and Mr. Stryker have taken positions at other BWDSB (Bluewater District School Board) schools. Ms. Rice will be here for the first semester but then will be at another school for semester 2. We are thankful for all you did for your students at BPDS!

It has been a busy year, we are looking forward to a break! We will miss all your smiling faces, and we are looking forward to seeing you again in September and doing it all over again! On behalf of the BPDS staff, have a great summer! Photo: Grade 3 students at St Edmunds Public School added their handprints to the “Wall of St Eds Graduates”. They will be heading to Bruce Peninsula District School in the fall. Photo: St Edmunds Public School students pose with the new pavement art at the school.

Our Final Report from the Principal’s Office

Submitted by Brenda Brewer, Principal, and Breanna Heels, Vice-Principal

And just like that, another school year comes to a close!

It is with gratitude, reflection, and excitement for the future that we would like to share some farewells, and some welcomes!

To our Grade 12 graduating students – I am going to quote Taylor Swift from a commencement speech she gave at NYU in 2022: “I know it can be really overwhelming figuring out who to be, and when. Who you are now, and how to act in order to get where you want to go. I have some good news: It’s totally up to you. I also have some terrifying news: It’s totally up to you!” Once a BPDS graduate, you are always a BPDS graduate – wear that proudly and use it like a force as you go into the world.

To our Grade 8 graduating students – we look forward to welcoming you on the other side of the school in September, and for those that are venturing a little further, we wish you nothing but the best!

To our new JKs who we will welcome in September – we can’t wait for you to become BPDS and St. Eds students. You are going to love it, I promise.

Brenda and I would also like to say farewell as we venture to new schools in September, and welcome a new admin team to the Peninsula schools! Serving this vibrant school community has been the honor of our careers. From the classrooms to the playgrounds, the assemblies to the after-school events, each moment has reinforced our deep pride in the spirit and strength of Bruce Peninsula District School and St. Edmunds Public School. The Peninsula schools are truly gems nestled within caring communities, and we will always be proud that we had the opportunity to serve both of these schools.

Brenda started her role as Vice-Principal at BPDS and St. Eds in 2012, and then became Principal in 2021. I had the privilege of attending BPDS as a student and then as a student teacher, teacher, and then Vice-Principal. We have spent many years of our lives in the hallways of BPDS and St. Eds, and as much as I’d like to think we had an impact on the schools, I do know for sure that the schools – the staff, and the students – had an impact on us.

While change can be bittersweet, we are excited to announce and warmly welcome the incoming admin team: Lisa Gilbert as Principal, and Pam Mielhausen as Vice-Principal. Both bring with them a wealth of experience, a deep commitment to student success, and a vision that aligns beautifully with the values and goals of our schools. Lisa and Pam also have Peninsula roots and a love for the Peninsula, so they are a natural fit for BPDS and St. Eds! We are confident that Lisa and Pam will continue to nurture the excellence and community spirit that make our schools so special. Photo L-R: BPDS & St Eds schools welcome incoming Principal Lisa Gilbert and Vice-Principal Pam Mielhausen (back row), while they say farewell to outgoing Principal Brenda Brewer and Vice-Principal Breanna Heels (front row).

Thank you, once again, for the trust, collaboration, and shared purpose that have defined our time here. Though we are moving on, a part of our hearts will always remain with the Peninsula schools!

To all of our students, families and school community – we hope you have a wonderful summer and best of luck next school year!