Council Defers Decision on Simpson Avenue Green Acres Subdivision Proposal

By Tessa Swanton, Bruce Peninsula Press

At the May 12th Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP)Council Meeting, Bruce County Senior Development Planner, Jenn Burnett requested that Council approve a zoning by-law (ZBL) amendment and support the conditions of draft approval for 25 Simpson Avenue in Tobermory despite several concerns listed from applicable agencies. The subject property, also known as Green Acres subdivision, proposes to create a 7-lot privately serviced subdivision on a 5.68-hectare waterfront property. The lots front onto Simpson Avenue and Corey Crescent and no new roads will be constructed. The ZBL amendment is necessary to change a portion of the property from RU2 (restricted rural) to a special R2 (resort residential) site specific zone to prohibit development.

Council initially reviewed the Green Acres application on November 23, 2023 at a Public Meeting where they asked for additional information prior to approval. The Saugeen Ojibway Nation Environment Office (SON EO) and Historic Saugeen Métis (HSM) both provided comments of concern surrounding the loss of biodiversity in the Hay Bay area and potential impacts on ecological features and species of importance, specifically the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake habitat, wetland evaluation, and karst assessment. SON EO and HSM recommended refusal of the application.

Planner Burnett explained that the lots range in size from 3,000 sq.m. to 13,000 sq.m. and each have a site-specific development envelope with some lots having no shoreline access and areas of prohibited site alterations towards the water. Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden said that she “agrees the ecosystem is fragile,” however the “idea that people aren’t going to make some sort of a path [to the water] and make their presence known in those areas is pretty unrealistic.”

Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson said, “it is a fragile ecosystem and wetland, we shouldn’t be impinging” and “we haven’t had any input that I’ve seen on this new proposal, and I’d like to see us get the public involved in this again because there are changes.” Further, the Deputy Mayor said, “I’m not really in favour of it, I think it’s too small, I can see where it might support the original person who bought the lot to build one house, but even with the conditions, it’s not going to support seven [houses].”

Councillor Golden suggested that the developer “take another look at this” and “see if less impact could happen with less sites.” She stated that “I understand that our job is to support our planners, I do respect the process, but knowing the area by kayak, I can’t agree that the area can support that many residences or cottages without doing significant damage to very important diversity of species. I see duck families, otters, blue herons, everything you can think of in that swampy area, that is not technically acceptable.”

Council deferred the motion pending clarification on the meaning of “no development,” number of lots, and size of lots within the proposed subdivision.

Council Approves ZBL Amendment for 2 Front Street in Tobermory

Planner Burnett presented a second ZBL amendment report to Council requesting approval of the application for 2 Front Street in Tobermory. The amendment changes the zoning to a site specific commercial zone which permits a rental cottage and private park including a walkway and sitting/observation area. The intention of the park is for passive recreation use by guests of the rental cottage and Blue Bay Motel at 32 Bay Street. Washrooms and garbage containers will be on site.

The planning report stipulates that the property is adjacent to the Chi-Cheemaun launch area and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and Owen Sound Transportation Company require that water-based activities are prohibited to mitigate safety concerns and the disruption of ferry operations. The existing house on site will be used as a short-term accommodation (STA) and the private park is limited to a size of 650 sq.m. It was noted that neighbours have concerns with the proposed private park.

Burnett specified that the Blue Bay Motel owner will direct staff to visit the site twice daily to monitor garbage and washrooms. Council requested a board fence and visually attractive portable washrooms.

The property will be subject to a Site Plan Control Agreement (SPCA), a tool that the Municipality uses to influence land development in a safe, functional and orderly manner. Council requested that the SPCA, prepared by the clerk, be brought back to Council for review given the contentious nature of the application. Council approved the ZBL amendment for 2 Front Street. Deputy Mayor Anderson was opposed.

Former Tobermory Daycare Facility to be Demolished, Big Tub Road Parking Issue on Hold

Council directed staff to proceed with the demolition of the former Tobermory Primary Place Daycare building at 3 Centennial Drive. The daycare is currently operating out of St Edmunds Public School. The demolition of the deteriorating building will provide an opportunity for a potential gravel parking lot, washroom, and shuttle service facility at the site (to be discussed during 2026 budget deliberations).

Municipally owned land at 213 Big Tub Road will be rezoned as Open Space (OS) as Council continues to consider parking solutions. CAO Report No. 25-07 says, “the site has sparked mixed reactions from nearby residents and stakeholders, with concerns about increased noise, disruption to the character of the area, and impacts on natural and cultural features.” The site has logistical, social and financial challenges. Councillor Golden said, “[Big Tub residents] thought we were going to develop that open space into parking, this way they know that’s not the plan.” Mayor Milt McIver affirmed, “they are taxpayers of our community, and we need to have a lot of regard for ratepayers. Tourism is a great thing for our municipality, [but] we also need to have regard for the people who pay taxes in the community as well. It doesn’t have to be for today, tomorrow, or next year, but down the road it never hurts to have that property.”