MNBP Declares State of Emergency

Media Release

Municipal Services and Programs COVID-19 Response as of March 27, 2020

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula declared a State of Emergency in accordance with Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Municipal Office

The Municipal Office will be closed to the public and all outside Municipal staff effective 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Staff will continue to conduct business as usual via telephone, email and regular mail at the Administration Office, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Deliveries, mail, applications, etc. are to be submitted via the outdoor drop box located at the main entrance to the Municipal Office.

Ad Hoc Committee Meetings

The following resolution was approved by Council on Monday, March 23, 2020: THAT Council, concerned for the community’s safety and well-being, approves the suspension of all Ad Hoc Committee meetings in light of the current COVID-19 Pandemic; AND THAT the recruitment process for the Climate Action Committee as approved by Council at its regular meeting on March 2, 2020 proceed accordingly.

Building Department

The Building Department will continue reviewing development plans using digital format or drop off box located at the Municipal Office and will continue inspections of unoccupied buildings following Provincial direction. Inspection of permits for occupied buildings such as renovations and interior alterations are paused.

Facilities

The Municipality has closed the following Municipal facilities to the public, until further notice:

• Stokes Bay Community Centre

• Lion’s Head Friendship Club

• Lion’s Head Rotary Hall

• St. Edmunds Community Centre

• Lion’s Head Community Centre and Arena

• The Meeting Place, Tobermory

-The Food Bank service will remain open

-For personal support needs, the Meeting Place will remain open by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 519-596-2311.

• Playground structures

Paying your bills

Water and sewer invoices and property tax payments can be made to the Municipality through a number of ways without needing to visit the Municipal Office. Read more at taxes and payments and utilities.

Recognition Day

Council has endorsed the cancellation of the Official Ceremony for the presentation of the 2020 Recognition Day awards to the dedicated and committed volunteers within the community due to the uncertain times presently facing us. Award documents will be forwarded to each individual intended to be recognized in 2020.

Waste Disposal Sites

The Waste Disposal Sites will be closed to the public as of March 30, 2020. Waste disposal will be limited to the Lindsay Waste Disposal Site for existing account holders only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday each week.