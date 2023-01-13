Members Present: Mayor – Milt McIver, Deputy Mayor – Rod Anderson, Councillor – Todd Dowd, Councillor – Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Councillor – Aman Sohrab

Staff Present: Chief Administrative Officer – Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Clerk – Cathy Addison, Committee/Licensing Coordinator – Lindsay Forbes, Treasurer – Teresa Shearer, Public Works Manager – Troy Cameron, GIS/IT Coordinator – Kara Smith, Bylaw Enforcement Officer – Carol Hopkins, Fire Chief – Jack Burt

Others Present: April Patry, GBHS Executive Director, Barb Harron GBHS Manager, Medical Imaging, and Cardiology, Kevin Walsh, BPHF Chair, Dr. Brian Taylor, BPHF Director. Karla Trudgen, The Meeting Place Tobermory, Noreen Steinacher, The Meeting Place Tobermory, Lionel Walsh, Christina Tennyson, Bruce County Economic Development

Note: Members of Council and staff were present in the Municipal Office Council Chamber and the meeting was held via zoom, an electronic platform, for members of the public to attend.

Call to Order and Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof

Mayor McIver called the meeting to order at 1:00 p.m. and Council members were reminded to disclose any pecuniary interest and the general nature thereof that may arise during the meeting.

Approval of the Agenda

#31-01-2022

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the content of the agenda be approved as presented.

Carried

Adoption of the Minutes

Re: Special Council Meeting No 22-27, Date November 28, 2022

#31-02-2022

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That the minutes of Special Council Meeting No. 22-27, dated November 28, 2022, be approved as printed and circulated.

Carried

Re: Council Meeting No. 22-28, Date November 28, 2022

#31-03-2022

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the minutes of Council Meeting No. 22-28, dated November 28, 2022, be approved as printed and circulated.

Carried

Re: Special Council Meeting No. 22.29, Date November 30, 2022

#31-04-2022

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the minutes of Special Council Meeting No. 22-29, dated November 30, 2022, be approved as printed and circulated.

Carried

Delegation

Grey Bruce Health Services, April Patry, Executive Director, Barb Harron GBHS Manager, Medical Imaging, and Cardiology, Kevin Walsh, BPHF Chair and Dr. Brian Taylor, BPHF Director.

Re: X-Ray Replacement

April Patry, Barb Harron, Kevin Walsh, and Dr. Brian Taylor, appeared in person at the December 12, 2022 Council meeting to present their delegation to members of Council.

Mayor McIver welcomed the representatives to the December 12, 2022 Council meeting.

Kevin Walsh, Bruce Peninsula Hospital Foundation (BPHF) Chair, provided a breif introduction to the presentation, providing background on the need for upgrades to X-Ray equipment throughout Grey and Bruce County hospitals.

Barb Harron, GBHS Manager, Medical Imaging, and Cardiology stated that Grey Bruce Hospital Services (GBHS) intends to establish standardized care throughout Grey and Bruce Counties by ensuring that all GBHS locations possess equipment that meets current standards.

She further provided members of Council with an update using PowerPoint on the project within the Lion’s Head Hospital, stating that the current system has been removed.

Barb Harron presented members of Council with an overview of the advantages and capabilities of the new equipment compared to the current system.

Councillor Golden inquired as to if the current system utilized at the Lion’s Head Hospital could be sent to another rural hospital.

Barb Harron responded to Councillor Golden and stated that the current system of X-Ray equipment does not meet the standards required for the system and it can therefore not be utilized by another hospital without undergoing hardware upgrades.

April Patry, Executive Director, requested the release of the second payment of $50,000 from the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula to GBHS for the completion of the 2 year pledge of $100,000 made by the previous term of Council in 2021.

Mayor McIver thanked April Patry, Barb Harron, Kevin Walsh, and Dr. Brian Taylor for their delegation.

The Meeting Place Tobermory, Noreen Steinacher and Karla Trudgen

Re: 2022 Long Term Accommodation Landlord Supports Initiative Project Update

Project Manager, Karla Trudgen, appeared in person for the delegation to Council regarding the 2022 Long Term Accommodation Landlord Supports Initiative Project Update.

Mayor McIver welcomed Karla to the December 12, 2022 Council meeting.

The following was noted from the PowerPoint presentation:

· The Long Term Accommodation Landlord Supports Initiative was designed to address a lack of long-term rental housing stock in the Northern Bruce Peninsula (NBP)

· The initiative aims to incentivize property owners to become long-term landlords through funding to retrofit and renovate existing buildings in the community

· The goal of the initiative was to add 4 new long-term rental options to the NBP housing stock as efficiently and effectively as possible

· In the first year, the initiative identified that Year-round residents are competing with the seasonal market for real estate and long-term rental housing stock is therefore being depleted

Karla further provided an overview of the timeline associated with the distribution of the funds to the successful candidates of the 2022 Long Term Accommodation Landlord Supports Initiative.

It was noted that 20 applications were submitted for the 2022 Long Term Accommodation Landlord Supports Initiative, with 12 applications from existing long-term landlords.

Karla Trudgen stated that the 4 successful applications were a combination of existing long-term landlords and new landlords.

It was noted that each successful candidate signed a 5 year agreement with the Meeting Place regarding the 2022 Long Term Accommodation Landlord Supports Initiative funding.

Karla Trudgen provided background on the development of the 2022 Long Term Accommodation Landlord Supports Initiative in conjunction with support from the County of Bruce.

Mayor McIver thanked Karla Trudgen for her presentation and the Meeting Place for their dedication to addressing a pertinent issue in the Municipality.

2023 Community Funding

Re: $3,000 Request – Northern Bruce Theatre Production, Lionel Walsh – Zoom

Due to technical issues, Lionel Walsh was unable to participate in the Special Council Meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022, Re: 2023 Community Funding. It was therefore requested that Mr. Walsh present his Community Funding presentation at the Monday, December 12, 2022, Regular Council meeting.

Requesting a $3,000 grant for a Northern Bruce Theatre Production.

Mayor McIver thanked Mr. Walsh for his presentation

Consideration of Agenda Items

Due to the in-person presentation from Regional Economic Development Coordinator, Christina Tennyson, Council commenced Council Agenda Section #5, Consideration of Agenda Items, with Agenda Item #10, Review and Update of the Municipal Community Improvement Plan.

Following the conclusion of the presentation from Agenda Item #10, Review and Updates of the Municipal Community Improvement Plan, Council proceeded with the Council Agenda as approved and presented.

1. GIS/IT Manager Report No. GIS/IT 22-07

Re: Website Refresh

GIS/IT Manager, Kara Smith provided an overview of the motivations behind the recommendation and services offered through the website refresh.

Chief Administrative Officer, Peggy Van Mierlo-West noted that staff has conducted a review to determine what services could be offered in house through the utilization of an updated website platform.

#31-05-2022

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council receives report GIS/IT 22-07 Website Refresh; and

That Council supports the Website Refresh Project and the allocation of $23,000.00 of MAT revenue funds towards the Website Refresh Project.

Carried

2. Fire Chief Report No. FC 22-09

Re: 2022 Emergency Plans and Municipal Emergency Control Group Appointments

It was noted that the Emergency Plans and Municipal Emergency Control Group Appointment By-law are living documents and can be amended to include new municipal employees or role changes.

#31-06-2022

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives Fire Chief Report titled 2022 Emergency Plan as information with respect to the Municipal Emergency Plan amendments; and

That Council pending discussions and comments from today’s review recommends that By-law No. 2022-98 to Establish a 2022 Emergency Plan and By-law No. 2022-97 to Appoint a Municipal Emergency Control Group for the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, be adopted at today’s meeting.

Carried

3. Municipal Law Enforcement Officer Report No. MLEO 22-07

Re: Parking Report 2022

#31-07-2022

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That Council receives MLEO report No. 22-07 Parking Report for 2022, as information; and

That the report be uploaded to Let’s Talk NBP for thirty (30) days for public comment, and

That a subsequent report is brought back to Council for discussion and amendments to the parking/paid parking program.

Carried

4. Municipal Law Enforcement Officer Report No. MLEO 22-08

Re: Resident Parking Pass

#31-08-2022

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives MLEO report 2022-08 titled Resident Parking Passes; and

That Council authorizes the amendment of resident parking passes to accommodate person(s) residing, renting, leasing, or occupying a residence on a full-time, year-round basis or owning improved property in the Municipality. Proof of residency will be required in the form of a valid photo identification issued by the Province of Ontario (such as a Driver’s Licence) and vehicle ownership. A resident parking pass will be associated with a licence plate; and

That the changes to Section 16 Sub 1 and Sub 2 of By-law 2022-02, Traffic By-law, be amended to reflect the following:

1.The Municipality will issue Resident Parking Passes per residential property owner(s) at no charge. The issuance of Resident Parking Passes will be issued for person(s) residing, renting or leasing residentially on a full-time, year-round basis or owning improved property in the Municipality. Proof of residency will be required in the form of a valid photo identification issued by the Province of Ontario (such as a Driver’s Licence) and vehicle ownership. A Resident Parking Pass will be associated with a licence plate.

2. The Municipality reserves the right to charge a $50.00 fee for persons requiring or requesting a Resident Parking Pass(es) if they do not meet the requirements set out in Sec 16 sub 1; and

That Council recommends that the above-noted amendments be made during the next review of the Traffic By-law.

Carried

5. Treasurer Report No. TR 22-18

Re: 2023 Interim Tax Levy

#31-09-2022

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives Treasurer’s Report TR22-17 regarding the 2023 Interim Tax Levy; and

That By-law 2023-02 be presented and considered for passage on January 9, 2023.

Carried

6. Clerk Report No. C 22-57

Re: Committee Composition for the 2022-2026 Term of Council, Public Appointments

Discussion ensued regarding the Committee Composition for the 2022-2026 Term of Council. Following discussion, Council agreed to combine the previous Climate Action Committee and Waste Diversion Committee into one committee.

The following allocation of Council representatives were determined for the following committees;

1. Parks Advisory Committee (Council representative only) – Councillor Golden

2. Tobermory Chamber of Commerce (Council representative only) – Councillor Sohrab

3. Multi-Municipal Wind Turbine Working group (two Council representatives and one citizen member (which will be advised) – Deputy Mayor Anderson and Councillor Dowd

4. Regional Source Protection Management Committee (two Council representatives and CAO) – Deputy Mayor Anderson and Councillor Dowd

5. Bruce Peninsula Safe Communities Committee (one Council representative and one staff member) – Councillor Golden

6. Cemetery Committee (Council representative only) – Mayor McIver

7. Chi Cheemaun Festival Committee (Council representative only) – Councillor Sohrab

8. Ad Hoc Museum Committee (Council representative only) – Deputy Mayor Anderson

9. Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee (Council representative only) – Councillor Sohrab

10. Property Standards Committee (Council representative only) – Councillor Dowd

11. Climate Action – Waste Diversion Committee (Council representative only) -Councillor Sohrab

12. Clean Energy Frontier (Council representative and the CAO) – Deputy Mayor Anderson

#31-10-2022

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council considers the re-establishment of the following ad hoc committees and associated Terms of Reference:

1. Cemetery Committee

2. Chi Cheemaun Festival Committee

3. Ad Hoc Museum Committee

4. Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee

5. Property Standards Committee

6. Climate Action – Waste Diversion Committee

And That Council directs staff to proceed with the Committee Appointment Policy No. 2022-69 with regards to the process for recruitment, selection and appointment to the various ad hoc committees noted above as well as for positions such as municipal investigators (livestock valuers), fence viewers, and a citizen member for the Multi-Municipal Wind Turbine Working Group (MMWTWG); and

That Council representative(s) be appointed by resolution at today’s meeting, to the following Committees:

1. Parks Advisory Committee (Council representative only) – Councillor Golden

2. Tobermory Chamber of Commerce (Council representative only) – Councillor Sohrab

3. Multi-Municipal Wind Turbine Working group (two Council representatives and one citizen member (which will be advised) – Deputy Mayor Anderson and Councillor Dowd

4. Regional Source Protection Management Committee (two Council representatives and CAO) – Deputy Mayor Anderson and Councillor Dowd

5. Bruce Peninsula Safe Communities Committee (one Council representative and one staff member) – Councillor Golden

6. Cemetery Committee (Council representative only) – Mayor McIver

7. Chi Cheemaun Festival Committee (Council representative only) – Councillor Sohrab

8. Ad Hoc Museum Committee (Council representative only) – Deputy Mayor Anderson

9. Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee (Council representative only) – Councillor Sohrab

10. Property Standards Committee (Council representative only) – Councillor Dowd

11. Climate Action – Waste Diversion Committee (Council representative only) -Councillor Sohrab

12. Clean Energy Frontier (Council representative and the CAO) – Deputy Mayor Anderson

Carried

7. Clerk Report No. C 22-58

Re: Establishment of a Code of Conduct for Members of Council and Local Boards

#31-11-2022

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives Clerk’s Report C-22-58 as information with establishing a Code of Conduct for Members of Council and Local Boards, following the Council meeting comments on November 28, 2022.

Carried

8. Clerk Report No. C 22-59

Re: Fees and Charges Updates from Public Meeting

#31-12-2022

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council receives Clerk’s Report C-22-59, as information with regards to comments from the Fees and Charges public meeting held on November 28, 2022, at the regular Council meeting.

Carried

9. Clerk Report No. C 22-60

Re: Names for Consideration for Appointment to Niagara Escarpment Commission – Requested by County of Bruce

Mayor McIver provided an overview of the Niagara Escarpment Commission appointment process.

Councillor Golden, a current member of the Niagara Escarpment Commission, provided an overview of the Niagara Escarpment Commission.

Both Councillor Golden and Deputy Mayor Anderson submitted their names for consideration of appointment to the Niagara Escarpment Commission.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula and the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula submit their name together and one member will be selected to represent both municipalities.

#31-13-2022

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council receives Clerk’s Report C-22-60, as information with regards to submission of a name or names to Bruce County for appointment to the Niagara Escarpment Commission (NEC); and

That Council Councillor Golden and Deputy Mayor Anderson’s names to be forwarded to Bruce County for consideration to the Niagara Escarpment Commission at today’s meeting.

Carried

10. Chief Administrative Officer Report No. CAO 22-51

Re: Review and Update of the Municipal Community Improvement Plan

Due to the in-person presentation from Regional Economic Development Coordinator, Christina Tennyson, Council commenced Council Agenda Section #5, Consideration of Agenda Items, with Agenda Item #10, Review and Update of the Municipal Community Improvement Plan.

Christina Tennyson, Regional Economic Development Coordinator from Bruce County Economic Development, appeared in person to present an overview of the review and update of the Municipal Community Improvement Plan.

Mayor McIver welcomed Christina to the December 12, 2022 Council meeting.

Christina proceeded to provide members of Council with an overview of her position as Regional Economic Development Coordinator.

It was noted that consultations will be conducted throughout the Municipality to identify the needs of the community. It was further noted that a draft report encompassing these needs will be brought to Council in the new year.

Discussion ensued regarding the proposed methods of public outreach regarding the consultation process.

It was noted that multi-media platforms, including the Bruce Peninsula Press, Facebook, the Municipal website, and distribution through community groups will be utilized.

Two components were identified in relation to the update of the Municipal Community Improvement Plan; the downtown cores of Tobermory and Lion’s Head, and additional areas throughout the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Mayor McIver thanked Christina Tennyson for her presentation.

Following the conclusion of the presentation from Agenda Item #10, Review and Updates of the Municipal Community Improvement Plan, Council proceeded with the Council Agenda as approved and presented and returned to Agenda Item #1, GIS/IT Manager Report No. 22-07.

#31-14-2022

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That Council receives the report related for information.

Carried

11. Accounts Payable Voucher

Re: November 2022

Clarification on the payment made to A+ roofing regarding the Lion’s Head Marina Building roof repairs.

#31-15-2022

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council receives approved Accounts Payable Voucher, November 2022, in the amount of $1,409,527.14.

Carried

Other Business

Councillor Sohrab inquired regarding the location of the garbage bins which were previously dispersed throughout the downtown core of Tobermory.

Chief Administrative Officer, Peggy Van Mierlo-West, noted that the bins are place in a storage capacity during the winter.

Correspondence

1. Media Release, MPP Rick Byers (Information)

Re: Local Health Care Infrastructure Funding

2. Media Release, MPP Rick Byers (Information)

Re: Grey Bruce Health Unit Crisis Support Program

3. Great Lakes and St Lawrence Cities Initiative (Information)

Re: Report Card

4. Ministry of Northern Development (Information)

Re: Economic Development Programs

5. Clean Energy Frontier (Information)

Re: December Update

6. Clean Energy Frontier (Information)

Re: Clean Energy Frontier Summit 2023 Invitation

7. Ontario College of Family Physicians, Karen Archer (Information)

Re: Tobermory’s Dr. Elaine Blau named Regional Family Physician of the Year

#31-16-2022

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

Council supported a letter of congratulations to be sent to Dr. Elaine Blau, regarding her recent award as “Regional Family Physician of the Year”.

Carried

8. Grey Sauble Conservation Authority (Information)

Re: Message to municipalities regarding the status of Grey Sauble Conservation Authority Environmental Planning Programs and Services

It was noted that a report will be coming to Council regarding updates to the programs and services offered through the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority.

9. Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (Information)

Re: Rural Economic Development Funding Program

It was noted that the Chief Administrative Officer will be bringing a report to Council regarding the Rural Economic Development Funding Program.

#31-17-2022

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That correspondence items #1-6 and #8-9 be received as information as printed and circulated.

Carried

Reading of By-laws

By-Law No. 2022-96

Being a By-law to Establish a Code of Conduct for the Members of the Council and Local Boards for the of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

By-Law No. 2022-97

Being a By-Law to Appoint a Municipal Emergency Control Group for the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Emergency Management Program

By-Law No. 2022-98

Being a By-law to Authorize an Emergency Plan which includes an Evacuation Plan, Pandemic Influenza Plan, Warming/Cooling Centre Guidelines, Guidelines for a Municipal Forest Fire Emergency Plan Animal Care Emergency Response Plan and Flooding and/or High-Water Planning Guide for the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

By-Law No. 2022-104

Being A By-Law to Confirm the Proceedings of the Council Meeting of The Corporation of The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Held Monday, December 12, 2022

#31-18-2022

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That the listed by-laws be given 1st, 2nd, and 3rd reading, and enacted.

Carried

Closed Session – Nil.

Reconvene from Closed Session to Resume Council Meeting – Nil.

Adjournment

#31-19-2022

That the meeting adjourns at 3:05 p.m.

Carried