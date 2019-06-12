Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21st at Parks Visitor Centre

Submitted by Glenda Clarke



On June 21st, people across Canada will celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day. This day of recognition began in 1996 and was originally called National Aboriginal Day. It has been designated to draw attention to, and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

The Government of Canada worked with Indigenous organizations to choose June 21, the summer solstice, for this celebration. This is because for generations, many Indigenous people and communities have celebrated their culture and heritage on or near this day due to the significance of the summer solstice as the longest day of the year.

Three activities will be held at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre in Tobermory on June 20th and 21st to celebrate this important day. On Thursday June 20th, Parks Canada is hosting a free language workshop from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. called An Introduction to the Anishinaabemowin. On June 21st, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Parks Canada is offering a workshop for participants to create their own dreamcatcher. There is a cost of $4.90 per person for this workshop.

On June 21st from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. the Northern Bruce Peninsula Truth and Reconciliation Group will be at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre. Volunteers will be on hand to discuss the importance of learning the truth about historic and present day harms experienced by Indigenous Peoples in Canada, and how each one of us as Canadians can work towards reconciliation.

Please come and join in the celebration!