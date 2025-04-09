Bruce Peninsula O.P.P. Report: Police Looking To Identify Suspect Involved In Theft

Media Release

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a theft.

On March 17th, 2025, at approximately 3:00 a.m., unknown parties attended a business on Berford Street in Wiarton and stole a UHAUL vehicle. Suspects attended the location in what appears to be a newer white Porsche Cayenne SUV.

The UHAUL and Porsche were then driven to a business on Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs in the Springmount area. The suspects then walked to neighbouring businesses in the area but nothing was stolen at this time.

Photo: Suspect vehicle in theft.

It is believed that there are three to four suspects but video surveillance has only captured one of them.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information or if you observe the vehicle to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

INDIVIDUAL CHARGED FOLLOWING ACTIVE INCIDENT ON NEYAASHIINGMIING

(NEYAASHIINGMIING, ON) – On March 18, 2025, at approximately 8:25 a.m., the Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service, Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey Bruce Major Crime Unit, West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), West Region Canine Unit, and OPP Aviation Unit responded to a report of an individual brandishing a firearm on Farm Road.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old from Neyaashiinigmiing, was charged with firearm-related offences. The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

The Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service and the Grey Bruce Ontario OPP executed a warrant of the residence where firearms were seized. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

HUMAN REMAINS RECOVERED NEAR SOUTHAMPTON HARBOUR

(LONDON, ON) – Police confirm human remains were recovered in the area of Southampton harbour.

On March 16, 2025, human remains were located by members of the Saugeen Shores Police Service (SSPS). Members of the SSPS Criminal Investigations and Drug Unit, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, OPP USAR CBRNE Response Team (UCRT) and the OPP Forensic Identification Services assisted with the recovery.

A postmortem to identify the remains will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) in Toronto.

The joint investigation is continuing by the SSPS Criminal Investigation and Drug Unit and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the OFPS.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the SSPS at 519-832-2500, the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

GREY BRUCE OPP LOOKING FOR AUXILIARY MEMBERS

(GREY BRUCE) – Are you thinking about joining the Ontario provincial Police (OPP)? Do you want to support your community? Are you retired and looking for a volunteer opportunity? If you answer yes to any of these questions, consider joining the Grey Bruce OPP Auxiliary Unit.

The OPP Auxiliary Unit is a group of dedicated volunteers who work with regular force OPP officers to ensure safety and well-being for the Province of Ontario. The Auxiliary is made up of people from diverse backgrounds and civilian or military occupations.

Auxiliary members assist OPP officers. Their duties may include patrols with regular members and assisting with community events, seat belt clinics, RIDE initiatives, safety displays, presentations, victim assistance and ceremonial duties. Members perform many duties outdoors, often in unfavorable weather conditions.

This is a volunteer position and is unpaid. All applicants must successfully complete an eight (8) day Auxiliary Recruit Training Course. As an auxiliary member, you must commit ten (10) hours on patrol, as well as six (6) hours in training per month.

OPP Auxiliary Member Minimum Qualifications:

-Minimum 18 years of age

-Canadian citizen or permanent resident

-Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD), or its equivalent (i.e. grade 12 from any province of Canada). Candidates who do not have a grade 12 diploma but have completed a college diploma program or a university degree program will be considered as having a grade 12 diploma. Applicants educated outside Canada should refer to the Government of Canada – Education Assessment Resources

-Class ‘G’ driver’s license with full driving privileges and no more than 6 demerit points

-No criminal record for which a records suspension (pardon) has not been received and be of good moral character and habits

-Pass Medical, Psychological, Security, and Financial Assessments and a detailed Character Investigation. (Please note: The OPP Auxiliary Program medical requirements align with the OPP Uniform Recruitment Provincial Constable selection process.)

If you are interested, please visit our website at www.opp.ca/careers.