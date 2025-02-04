Winter Weather Impacts January Garbage Collection in North Bruce

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Garbage collection on the Northern Bruce Peninsula was affected by adverse winter and road conditions for three consecutive Mondays in January. Each of those Mondays households were asked, to yet again, haul their garbage back outdoors and await the next regularly scheduled Monday garbage collection day, or to personally take their garbage to the local landfill.

Tyler Swieca, District Manager Mount Forest, Waste Management (WM) states: “In recent weeks, delayed collection has been primarily due to adverse weather conditions. Snow accumulation, icy roads, and visibility issues made it unsafe for collection vehicles to operate in certain areas. Typically, additional trucks are dispatched for weather and volume increases (such as after Christmas).

When material is not collected, we notify the municipality as soon as possible. We continually monitor our vehicles using our routing system (like GPS) during the early mornings to confirm vehicles safely made it to their assigned route. If collection is impacted, our priority is always to reschedule collection as soon as possible, considering weather conditions and available resources… Additional vehicles are dispatched to accommodate the extra volume.”

Swieca says “We are doing everything possible to resume regular collection, including bringing in support from other districts—Sudbury, Waterloo, Petrolia, and Toronto—where weather conditions have been less severe. This ensures our drivers, operators, and mechanics can continue providing service despite the challenges.

This winter has been especially tough, with ongoing road closures in the area. We understand the frustration this causes and want to reassure residents that we are working tirelessly to minimize service disruptions. We maintain regular communication with municipalities and appreciate their proactive efforts in sharing road conditions, plow routes, and daily updates.

Severe winter conditions have led to multiple vehicles getting stuck or sliding into ditches. In January alone, we’ve required dozens of tow-truck rescues due to hazardous roads.”

Luckily none of the drivers were injured and all the trucks were recovered.

Here on the Northern Bruce, on 13 January a garbage truck slid off the highway, while on January 27, a truck was stuck in a snowbank in Barrow Bay. Photo Courtesy of Joe Moffatt Photo: A garbage truck in the ditch at the corner of Pike Bay Road and Highway 6 due to poor weather conditions on 13 January.

Waste Management expresses appreciation to Public Works

Swieca expresses his thanks to the public works teams “who work tirelessly to keep our roads safe, often in relentless conditions. What many people don’t always appreciate is that these drivers must leave their own homes and battle the elements just to get to work—so that the rest of us can get around safely. Their dedication is nothing short of heroic, and we are truly grateful for their efforts.

A special thank you to Troy Cameron, Scott Cole, and Mike Van Da Laar for going above and beyond to assist our driver on Monday, January 27. Mike not only picked up our driver but also stopped for food and ensured he had a place to stay. Their quick response and determination were invaluable in navigating a severe winter storm in the area. While all but one truck made it back safely that day, our driver stayed overnight and was able to return late Tuesday night once conditions improved.”

At times, especially this January, the frontline service workers may also have to face hazardous driving conditions to and from their homes to work and while operating the garbage trucks on their daily runs.

Industry wide issues also problematic to garbage collection

“It’s clear that the primary cause of recent delays has been the weather. However, the industry is also facing continued labour challenges, with an increasingly complex market for hiring and retaining drivers.” explains Swieca.

Winter Collection Tips – Do’s and Don’ts

• Residents can continue to place waste and recycling roadside for collection on their scheduled garbage pickup day prior to 8:00 a.m. While WM strives to collect within the usual timeframe for each household, weather and operational conditions can cause delays. In general, collection may extend later into the day or be rescheduled.

• During winter storms, please ensure your blue boxes and waste containers are placed in a clear, accessible area—on your driveway or the ground, not on snowbanks. For everyone’s safety, collection crews are not permitted to climb snowbanks to retrieve waste or recycling. Please place items at the end of your shovelled driveway or create a small, cleared space to ensure safe and efficient pickup. This also helps drivers safely collect materials while navigating challenging road conditions.

• While WM crews work hard to complete their routes, delays may occur due to snow and ice. WM encourages residents to check the municipal website or social media for the latest service updates during severe weather.

Proposed Service Improvements

WM says their operations team is highly dedicated and works diligently to address concerns as they arise. If residents experience delays, they are encouraged to check municipal communication channels for the latest updates.

To further improve communication, WM is exploring additional options, including updates through select apps, their website, and enhanced access to our customer service team. They say their goal is to keep residents informed and provide timely support during winter collection challenges.

Swieca says he will continue to advocate for automated collection with carts as a necessary change for long-term service reliability. Automated collection requires a standardized cart that is designed to work with the truck’s mechanical arm, including a hinged lid that opens when dumped. An automated collection system aims to reduce the risk of worker injuries and service failures. While residents will be provided with wheeled carts with lids to contain their garbage.

For updates on missed collections that affect the area, please check the municipality’s website or social media site or sign-up for their e-newsletter.

For individual cases, if you have a missed pickup, please contact WM at 1-888 730 3344 ext 1.